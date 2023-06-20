Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 reveals climax trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 recently revealed a climax trailer featuring the conclusion of the series. Produced by Sunrise Studio, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is the 15th mainline entry in the long-running Gundam franchise.

The series has been divided into two seasons, and season 1 consists 12 episodes. Meanwhile, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 has aired 10 episodes so far, with two episodes yet to be released. The recent trailer features what is essentially the climax of the series and its storyline.

Climax trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 revealed

A trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 was released recently, featuring the final conflict of the two-cour series. The trailer was revealed on the official Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Twitter account, with the annoucement also revealing the release dates for the last two episodes.

So far, 10 episodes of the ongoing season have been released, with two episodes still left to be aired. Episode 11 of season 2 is scheduled to be released on June 25, while the final episode of the season is slated for release on July 2, 2023. This will conclude the Gundam anime series, which has been on air since October 2, 2022.

The new trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 has got fans hyped for the conclusion of the series, with many Suletta Mercury and Miorine Rembran fans hoping for a happy ending of their SuleMio ship. Season 2 episode 11, titled Unrelenting Tenderness, will also likely see Suletta and Ericht battle each other, with Lauda trying to kill Miorine yet again.

In the trailer, fans get to see Suletta in her Gundam Caliban fighting against the Aerial that is piloted by Ericht, with both of them inside Quiet Zero's defenses. Viewers also see the world around them devolve into utter chaos and destruction, with Sulleta's mother and the main antagonist of the series, Prospera Mercury, making her move.

Several other important characters also feature in the trailer, such as Shaddiq Zenelli, Chuatury Panlunch, and Nika Nanaura, among others. Suletta faces off against her mother and Erich in the trailer in a desperate bid to once again reunite with Miorine as the world around them gets ready for an all-out conflict.

Where to watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2

The series is broadcast every Sunday on Japanese networks such as MBS/TBS and 28 other nationwide broadcasting services. It is streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll as well, with the platfrom airing new episodes as soon as they are released every weekend. Fans living outside the Asia Pacific region can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 is also available to watch officially on the GUNDAM.INFO YouTube channel in Asia and Ocenia. In Asia, the series is also available through Medialink, who have acquired the license for distribution. Medialink is streaming the series' season 2 through several platforms, such as their YouTube channel, Netflix, and Bilibili.

Poll : 0 votes