How many awards did Baldur's Gate 3 win at The Game Awards?

Baldur's Gate 3 did exceptionally well at The Game Awards 2023. Starting strong in the early moments of the ceremony, it would continue to pick up award after award throughout the show’s runtime. Perhaps the greatest CRPG of all time, the title received praise from all corners of the internet, showing that there was still innovation to be had in the genre.

How well did Baldur's Gate 3 do at The Game Awards 2023? While they didn’t win every category they were nominated in, it was still a very impressive list of awards for the turn-based Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in the world of Faerun.

Baldur's Gate 3 impressed with a wealth of awards in The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 accrued an impressive six awards during The Game Awards 2023. In fact, it won the first award during the main show. Neil Newbon, the actor behind the incredibly popular Astarion, won “Best Performance” over the likes of Ben Starr (FF16), Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), and more. His speech was brief but heartfelt nonetheless.

Later in the event, Baldur's Gate 3 picked up “Best Community Support,” which certainly makes sense. Larian Studios had been open with the fanbase for years before the game even had an official release. The updates were massive, and the developer was always clued into what the fans were looking for - and delivered.

During the late hours of The Game Awards 2023, surprising no one, the title would also scoop “Best RPG.” In the same segment, it also won the “Best Multiplayer” award and then immediately took “Player’s Voice.”

The incredible role-playing game has enchanted players worldwide. It wasn't a surprise, given the universal acclaim the Dungeons & Dragons-themed title received throughout 2023.

The final award of the night, after a stellar orchestral medley, was “Game of the Year.” This was also secured by Larian Studios’ stellar roleplaying game. The studio would dedicate the award to people who passed away during the course of development, as this was a game made during COVID.

2023 was a year that was positively stacked with incredible games. One could easily make an argument for any of the other nominees to have claimed GOTY, but it was Larian Studios who, with an intense amount of love, care, and attention to detail, brought a tabletop setting to life with the third installment of the popular CRPG franchise.

Baldur's Gate 3 claimed a whopping six awards across the whole of The Game Awards 2023, which is more than any other game at the event. You can find all of the winners from the event here.