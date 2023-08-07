Where to find Astarion early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Astarion is one of the ten companions available in the full version of Baldur's Gate 3. This High-Elf Rogue is a vampire spawn formerly serving a cruel master but is now free to bask in this sun, gain power, and plot his ultimate revenge. You can play as Astarion himself and get immersed in his own storyline, but you also have the option to get him as your companion instead.

To recruit him as your companion, you will have to locate him in the Forgotten Realms first. Fortunately, the vampire is fairly easy to find. You will encounter him early in the game along with three other companions: Shadowheart, Gale, and Lae'zel. Follow this guide for details on finding him easily in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to find Astarion easily

Locate your next vampire companion on this reference point (Image via Larian Studios)

To get Astarion to join your party, you have to first finish the prologue, Escape the Nautiloid. After crash-landing on the beach, you can find Astarion if you travel toward the west, calling out for help in the following coordinates: X:165, Y:287. This area is southwest of the Roadside Cliffs just near the Natuloid ship Wreckage.

If you are planning to recruit other companions along the way, you can do so by traveling along the right coastline toward the northeast. You should reach an area called Overgrown Ruins. Head to the cave on your left to rescue Shadowheart.

After rescuing Shadowheart in the cave, travel southwest toward the coast. You can meet Astarion as you move to the west of the coast. Interact with him to start a dialogue.

The vampire can be a little hostile during your first encounter (Image via Larian Studios)

Now, here's where it gets tricky. Astarion first baits you into rescuing him until he brings out his dagger, ready to attack. If you are not careful with your choice of responses, you can actually kill him in the process and lose the chance of recruiting him as your companion. Try to tame his hostility by choosing friendly responses. Here's a tip: never try to attack him.

Once you become friends with him, you can recruit him to your party as your companion. Doing so would unlock the quest The Pale Elf, where you will get the chance to know more about his storyline. You two can build your relationship as companions by interacting during the quest.

You can romance companions in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you build a great relationship with the vampire, you can have the option to romance him.

Astarion's character details

The High-elf Rogue possesses the following skill proficiencies:

Acrobatics

Deception

History

Perception

Persuasion Sleight of Hand (x2) - Expertise

Stealth (x2) - Expertise

As a High-Elf, the vampire also has the following features:

Base Racial Speed: move up to 9m per turn

Elven Weapon Training: you are proficient with long sword, short sword, short bow, and longbow

Darkvision: you can see in the dark up to 12 m.

Fey Ancestry: Magic can't put you to sleep

The full version of Baldur's Gate 3 is now live and is currently available on PC. The PlayStation 5 version will be released on September 6, 2023.