Where to find Shadowheart early in Baldur's Gate 3?

In its recently launched full version, Baldur's Gate 3 introduces players to the High Half-Elf Cleric of Trickery named Shadowheart. She is one of the ten companions available in the game alongside Astarion, Gale, Lae'zel, Wyll, Karlach, Halsin, Minthara, Minsc, and Jaheria. These companions vary in race and class, so expect that each one provides different rewards and powers.

Shadowheart wields the powers of illusion and manipulation. Her high Wisdom and ranged spells make her best suited for ranged support roles, dishing out damage from afar while buffing you up during battles. You should encounter Shadowheart early in the game as you explore the lands of the Forgotten Realms. Here's a detailed guide on how to locate her in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: How to find Shadowheart

Find her in this area of the map (Image via Larian Studios)

You can spot Shadowheart's location on the map after crash-landing on the beach. Upon zooming in on the map, you will notice a small yellow circle on the top right. Hovering your mouse on the yellow circle will display her name.

Simply follow the location on your map until you encounter her lying on the ground. Interact with her, and she will automatically join your party. As your companion, she will follow and assist in your adventure.

However, it is important to note that this method only applies to those who rescued the High-elf companion during the Nautiloid prologue. Otherwise, you will have to follow the guide below.

Shadowheart's alternative location

You can also find her in the Overgrown Ruins (Image via Larian Studios)

From the bottom all the way to the top, follow the beach or coastline on the right side of your map. You should reach an area called Overgrown Ruins. She should be standing inside the Ancient Door, which, at your first encounter, should be locked. For those who have Thieves' Tools, you can simply interact with the door and lockpick.

Otherwise, head to the cave to your left, where you will combat Intellect Devourers. After the fight, proceed to the cave until you encounter Shadowheart, who is low on health. You can activate Short Rest from the Camp and Resting menu to recover half of her HP. After rescuing her in the cave, she should follow you on your journey.

Locate the Ancient Sigil Circle to access Overgrown Ruins quickly (Image via Larian Studios)

If you have unlocked the Ancient Sigil Circle, you can access the Overgrown Ruins directly from anywhere on your map.

Other unlockable Companions in Baldur's Gate 3

You can also unlock the following companions in the game:

Astarion: High-Elf Rogue

Gale: Human Wizard

Lae'zel: Githyanki Fighter

Wyll: Human Warlock

Karlach: Zariel Tiefling Barbarian

Halsin: Wood Elf Druid

Minthara: Drow Paladin

Minsc

Jaheira

The full version of Baldur's Gate 3 has launched just recently. The most important combatants you will need are your companions, so make sure to recruit them early in the game. Check this guide for more details on getting companions.