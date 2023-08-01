How to easily enter and leave the camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

The camp is one of the most important points of interest in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially when it comes to helping your party heal, getting to know more NPCs, and receiving additional quests. However, with the RPG finally releasing for PC, there has been some confusion about how to enter and leave the camp when looking to venture.

The latest Baldur’s Gate stays true to some of the table-top constructs that one can find in Dungeons and Dragons, making the camp incredibly crucial to the proceedings of the game.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the nuances around the camp and how you can enter and leave it when out completing missions.

How to enter the camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

After its initial introduction in the game, you can freely travel to the camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 while exploring the open world. This can be done by making use of the Fast Travel option.

After visiting a location in Baldur's Gate 3, you will have effectively discovered it, after which you can fast travel to it.

Once the camp has been discovered as part of the narrative, you will need to bring up the game's map by pressing M and selecting the camp before pressing the Fast Travel option.

How to leave or exit the camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can leave the camp the same way you exited it. When you are in the area, bring up the map by pressing M and then fast-travel out of it to any location you have discovered.

Players have had issues with leaving them as there is no exit option or a dedicated button to do so. As the latest Baldur’s Gate does not hold the player’s hand all that much, not many gamers will look to use fast travel to immediately exit the camp.

What makes the camp so important in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The camp is incredibly important when it comes to making things easier for you, along with unlocking new quests and secrets. Besides being able to complete numerous activities there, you can interact with important NPCs and further their questlines.

Additionally, you can also rest in the camp, allowing you to heal in-game. The further you progress through the narrative, the more you will realize how crucial long breaks and rest periods are in the table-top RPG.

The camp will even allow you to swap party members and access other quality-of-life features. As you will be visiting it quite often, it is the most important point of interest when it comes to progression.