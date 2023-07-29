Is Baldur's Gate 3 a sequel to previous entries?

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated RPGs of this decade. If this is not obvious already, the game's massive scale, thanks to early access hands-on, should be an indicator. Or how about the handful of controversies in recent memory regarding its content and scope? However, its history is the most significant factor bound to garner attention.

The upcoming RPG from Larian Studios is the third entry in the beloved Baldur's Gate series of CRPGs. With the change of hands of developers from BioWare to Larian Studios and other design changes, fans are left wondering if it is a direct sequel.

Does Baldur's Gate 3 take place after the events of the first two games?

Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 is indeed a sequel, as confirmed by the developers in an official FAQ on their website. To be more specific, it takes place a hundred years after the events of Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. Furthermore, it also succeeds the story portrayed in Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus, an adventure module for the 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons rulebook.

This means ample lore is packed for fans to fuss over and a handful of returning faces. For one, there is Minsc, the Human Fighter, who finds himself petrified and awoken during the events of Baldur's Gate 3. The Half-Elf Jaheira is also confirmed to be returning. Both are characters from the first game.

The first Baldur's Gate was released in 1998 and was followed by Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn two years later. Both games were developed by BioWare, the same studio known for Star Wars KOTOR, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect. Together they constitute the Bhaalspawn saga. This is due to their plots connecting to Bhaal, the God of Murder in the Baldur's Gate universe.

On that note, fans can be sure the old god will return to his nefarious shenanigans. This is witnessed by hints in select diary entries in the current early access build of the game. There are no further spoilers, but longtime fans can connect the dots, especially if they have been following promotional material and trailers from the developers.

Is the gameplay in Baldur's Gate 3 also similar to previous games?

This is one area where the game has been divisive for many longtime fans. While Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 had a "real-time-with-pause" combat system, Baldur's Gate 3 is an entirely different beast. Taking more than a few pages from Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin games, it will be a turn-based affair.

The similarities even extend to using the environment as a tool, like high-ground advantage. Purists have been iffy about this transition. However, hands-on with early access has shown this move to be a massive win. DnD is all about experimentation, and Larian has carefully woven the dice-rolling, campsite resting mantra into their core battle system.

In other words, players can perform many imaginative actions, from changing a melee weapon's element by dipping it on an elemental surface or pushing a foe off a cliff. This ingenuity put 2017's Divinity: Original Sin 2 above its peers in the RPG genre and will do the same for Baldur's Gate 3 too.

Baldur's Gate 3 releases on PC on August 3, 2023, and PS5 on September 6, 2023.