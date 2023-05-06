5 best Star Wars games to play on your phones (2023)

Star Wars is a fictional universe that began with stories of characters traveling through the vastness of the intergalactic world. What started in 1977 with the movie Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. Since then, the franchise has had numerous video games, comic books, novels, and television series in the entertainment world.

Empire Strikes Back, the first video game based on this franchise released in 1982 for Atari 2600 gaming console. The franchise stepped into the mobile gaming world in 2005, releasing games in different genres after that. The catalog includes RPGs, shooter games, Lego games, action-adventure games, and more for mobile devices. With so many choices, this article lists the best Star Wars games to play on your phone.

Knight of the Old Republic II and four other best Star Wars games for 2023

1) Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic II

Knight of the Old Republic II is one of the best mobile RPG games featuring real-time combat. It is the second installment of the Knight of the Old Republic (KOTOR) series, developed by Obsidian Entertainment. The story takes place after the events of the first KOTOR game when the Jedi are on the verge of extinction. The Sith Lords have attacked them, and the Old Republic is in danger.

As a Jedi Exile, you are the last hope to save them, and with your companions’ aid, you set out to defeat the Sith. The game is purchasable on the Play Store and App Store and requires Android 4.1 and above and iOS 9.3 or later.

2) Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes

Developed by Electronic Arts, Galaxy of Heroes is an RPG game with characters from every era. The game also features new figures from The Mandalorian, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi. You can engage in turn-based combat against epic bosses while collecting character cards.

The game also features events such as Galactic Challenges, PvP Squad Arena, Squad tournaments, and Squad Cantina Battles. You can level up heroes, equip them with powerful gears, and build your squad in various battles. The game gets constant updates bringing new heroes, events, kits, and more. This free-to-play title requires Android version 5.1 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

3) Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Developed by TT Fusion, The Force Awakens is a Lego action-adventure game. It revisits The Force Awakens with a new storyline leading up to its events.

The game features playable heroic movie characters, including General Hux, Han Solo, BB-8, Rey, and more. It introduces new Lego gameplay mechanics, including enhanced flight sequences, Blaster Battles, and Multi-Builds.

You embark on the journey to defeat the First Order in this fast-paced, action-packed adventure mobile game. It provides an arena-based aerial battle and dogfight battle experience. The free-to-play game requires Android version 5.0 and above and iOS 9.0 or later.

4) Star Wars: Starfighter Missions

You collect and upgrade starfighters and their pilots in this first Star Wars mobile shooter game, Starfighter Missions. You can join the light side commanding Han Solo’s Millenium Faction or the dark side taking command over Darth Vader’s TIE fighter. The game features 80 starfighters and pilots, including Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, Kylo Ren’s KIE silencer, and more.

As a pilot, you command a squadron of three starfighters in iconic battles inspired by the classic and sequel movie trilogies. While you complete missions utilizing the unique ability of ships, you can earn new ones, upgrade, and customize them. You can battle on iconic planets with breathtaking views or in orbit. The game requires an OS version of Android 6.0 and above or iOS 9.0 or later.

5) Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

The Complete Saga brings Lego Star Wars: The Video Game and its sequel Lego The Original Trilogy into one. You can enjoy stories from both titles in one with 36 levels. Additionally, the game features bonus content, including Challenge Mode, Arcade Levels, and more. It boasts 120 characters to choose from, consisting of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, and more.

Your adventure begins with The Phantom Menace in this action-adventure game. Developed by TT Fusion and Traveller’s Tales, this Lego game is purchasable from the Play Store and App Store. It requires an OS of Android 4.2 and above and iOS 9.0 or later.

