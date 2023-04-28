Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor be on EA Play? Expected date and more explored

The EA Play subscription service includes many titles from Electronic Arts, but Star Wars Jedi Survivor is not currently one of them. Despite receiving positive early reviews from fans and critics, the game is only available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC, for players to purchase and play. The only way to access the game through EA Play is by subscribing to EA Play Pro, which is only available for PC players and comes at a higher cost.

Players with the base subscription to the service will have to buy the new release. However, it is possible that the game will be added to EA Play in the future.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor may eventually get added to EA Play

Given the scale of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, few expected it to be available on EA Play at release. There's a reason why Electronic Arts maintains two different tiers for their monthly subscription.

The similarly-structured Xbox Game Pass offers all first-party titles on day one of their release. This includes a huge list of popular games, but Electronic Arts follows a different approach, and these games are usually added to EA Play Pro. Not only does the Pro variant cost more, but it's a separate subscription altogether.

Anyone with an EA Play Pro subscription will be able to access all the content without having to pay anything extra. However, those with the base subscription will have to buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor separately on the platform of their choice.

That being said, the latest release could eventually be added to EA Play and the Xbox Game Pass. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was released in November 2019. It was added about a year later to EA Play, bringing it to the Xbox Game Pass as well.

There’s no guarantee that EA will follow the same practice with Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and whether or not the game gets added could depend on how successful it is.

However, it’s unlikely that the sequel will be included in EA Play anytime soon, and Q1 2024 seems to be the earliest possible date.

