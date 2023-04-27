How to get all mounts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor easily

Mounts are transportation companions in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and are unlocked after progressing through the story mode. They are designed to travel across the vast planet and explore the location without much hassle, an issue that players faced during its prequel, Jedi Fallen Order. Furthermore, they can also help to engage and help during ariel combats.

This article will guide players about the different mounts that are obtainable in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and the procedure to acquire them.

The process to obtain every mount in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

1) Relter

Relter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Relter is a flying beast that players will encounter in the Forest Array region, where the story will guide them by stating "Head to the Forest Array." After visiting, a cutscene will play where Cere teaches Cal a set of tricks, including the Taming ability. This will allow them to tame Relter and get his help to explore the region of the world.

The creature can move sideways and drop off to certain regions, providing easier accessibility. It can also fly and glide during flight using air vents in the game. However, the controls of this mount are limited and the beast will not fly in every dedicated area and will restrict himself to specific regions.

2) Nekko

Nekko in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nekko can be found immediately after leaving the Forest Array region. It can help players climb steep regions without worrying about falling down. The creature can also be used to fight in combat using Lightsaber or Blaster.

Moreover, it can perform a double jump to reach higher paths, allowing them to reach certain portions of the game without making a huge rotation around the map.

3) Spamel

Spamel in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Electronic Arts)

This tall beast can be found in the desert area of the map, Jedha. It is an unmissable mount as players will be required to reach the region for the progression of the campaign.

It is a completely ground mount and allows players to reach higher areas by jumping off it. The Spamel also has a good amount of control and does not slip while exploring the slopes.

4) Speeder Bike

Speeder Bike in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Speeder Bike, as the name suggests, is a vehicle that can be found in the desert. Although not a mount according to the game, it can be considered the same due to the similarities in its function. It has the highest amount of speed and durability compared to every other option in the game.

It can be used to explore the rough regions that the mounts may have difficulty reaching in a short span of time. Players can be expected not miss this lightning-speed vehicle due to its exclusive features.

Poll : 0 votes