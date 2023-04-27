Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the much-awaited sequel to the immensely popular Jedi: Fallen Order, is finally coming out later today. Many players are eager to explore the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ story and can’t wait to start waving their lightsaber around. However, for some, it will be their first Star Wars Jedi title, and for others, it might have been a while since they played the previous game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor brings tons of new content to the franchise, with new combat mechanics, tons of customization, and even new traversal methods being added. This beginner’s guide will take you through some general tips and tricks to help maximize your potential and make the best of each situation.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 6 things to know before you start playing

1) Dodge and parry your way to victory

The Star Wars series is known for its stellar combat, whether using the Force to slam enemies around the map or swirling Cal’s lightsaber around like a maniac. However, correctly utilizing the game’s weapons and combat mechanics can give you a massive edge on the battlefield.

The parry mechanic is immensely helpful in fights, as it allows you to not only block an enemy’s attack but stagger them as well, leaving them open to a quick and deadly counterattack. While doing side steps or rolling to dodge is always an option, parrying can be more beneficial in beating Cal’s enemies.

2) Use Cal’s Force abilities

Force abilities are basically what skills are in most action-adventure RPGs. They give Cal special skills that increase his stats, give him new moves, and much more. Fans of the Star Wars Jedi franchise will be pleased to learn that many skills from the previous game will be making a return in Jedi Survivor, with most of them being accessible from the start of the new adventure.

Use these abilities to give yourself the upper hand in battle and bring dynamism to your combat scenarios. In addition, if you want to change or replace any skill later in the game, you can always reset your skill points to do so.

3) Scan each enemy

Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each enemy is one of the biggest advantages you have in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Scanning each enemy after defeating them displays everything you need to know about them, making you more prepared for that fight the next time it occurs. Many enemies in the Jedi: Survivor world are quite formidable, and knowing their weaknesses can often help deal with frustrating and difficult fights.

4) Explore every nook and cranny

Exploration can work wonders in any game, but in an open-world game with a map as jam-packed as Jedi: Survivor’s, it is a haven for completionists. While the game does provide every crucial amenity to players going down its linear, narrative-driven road, going off the beaten path can prove quite beneficial to your experience.

Maps like that of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor often contain tons of secrets and hidden items like health, collectibles, rare boss fights, pieces of game lore, and more. In addition, exploration can help you level up faster or obtain items that may aid you later on.

5) Tame creatures to make traversal easier

Mounts play a huge role in the new traversal mechanics introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While running across the galaxy can be scenic and adventurous, it can also be quite slow. Mounts let you cross over large areas of the map in a few minutes.

There are tons of different creatures in Jedi: Survivor that can be tamed, allowing you to mount them and travel around the world. Examples include the Spamel, a four-legged ground-based mount, the Relter (aerial mount), and more.

6) Take BD-1’s help while solving puzzles

Puzzles are a known part of the Star Wars Jedi franchise. Fallen Order had a few different puzzles and tombs around the map that required you to put your thinking cap on to solve them. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is no different; there are tons of puzzles to solve and get rewards or progress in return.

Sometimes, however, you may get stuck while solving a puzzle. In such cases, you only need to press the “hint” prompt to interact with BD-1. The conversation that follows will drop clues about the solution to the puzzle and help you solve it.

While you are advised to play the first game before attempting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, your gameplay experience won’t suffer if you were to focus mostly on the gameplay. With the amount of new content coming to the franchise, Respawn Entertainment and EA have surely stepped up the overall experience with the sequel.

Poll : 0 votes