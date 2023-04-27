Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophy and achievement guide

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost here, and with that, one of the first things players will be looking for is how to unlock trophies and achievements in the game. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Jedi Survivor is the sequel to the 2019 masterpiece Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Expanding on many of the game's aspects, the sequel once again follows Cal Kestis and his trusted droid BD-1, half a decade after the events of the first title.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a current-gen only title, available on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Let's take a look at all the trophies (for PS5) and achievements (for PC and Xbox) of the game.

All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements, and how to unlock them

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements can be broadly divided into three categories, based on how they are unlocked. Let's take a closer look at each one.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor story trophies and achievements

Trophies and achievements are unlocked as you progress through the main story of the game. To avoid spoilers, the chapter and story moments aren't mentioned for the following trophies, barring the final one:

Rooftop Duel

For Saw Gerrera

Grab Some Seat

The Past Made Present

Survivors, We Adapt

Among the Masters

For the Path

Out of Bedlam

Tanlorr Bound

Tragedy

At the Precipice

Into the Abyss

A Place You Could Call Home - Complete the story

Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat trophies and achievements

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor builds upon the brilliant combat foundation laid by its predecessor. With different lightsaber stances, let's take a look at how you can unlock the following trophies:

Han Slowlo - Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow

- Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow So Uncivilized - Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill

- Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill You’ve Got A Friend - Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each

- Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each Catch! - Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine

- Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine They Never Saw It Coming - Strike an unaware enemy 20 times

- Strike an unaware enemy 20 times This is Canon - Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon

- Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon I’m a Living Legend - Defeat all legendary adversaries

- Defeat all legendary adversaries Get Down From There - Attack 20 Lifted enemies

- Attack 20 Lifted enemies One With the Force - Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight

- Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight Mirror Match - A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type

- A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type Pinpoint - Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases

- Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases Slam Dunk - Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam

- Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam Riposte - Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trophies and achievements

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expands on the linear nature of the first title to present a more open-sandbox action-adventure experience, with different activities across the planets. Here's what you need to do to unlock each of the following trophies:

Star Tours - Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers

- Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers King of the World - Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge

- Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge There Is No Try - Help lift a ship out of the tar pits

- Help lift a ship out of the tar pits Now, This Isn’t Podracing - Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures

- Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures Cleaning Up - Refresh the Refresher

- Refresh the Refresher They’re Probably Fine - Drop your mount into the great unknown

- Drop your mount into the great unknown Skywalker - Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds

- Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds It’s a Trap - Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns

- Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns Max Capacity - Have a packed cantina

- Have a packed cantina Can You Pet the Bogling? - Pet the bogling

- Pet the bogling Caij Match - Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger

- Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger Who Gives a Puck - Obtain your first bounty

- Obtain your first bounty Perks of the Job - Equip Perks in all slots

- Equip Perks in all slots Greezy Money - Trade 25 collected items

- Trade 25 collected items Cobra Cal - Train with your weapons while wearing a headband

- Train with your weapons while wearing a headband A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since… - Wear an old wardrobe staple

- Wear an old wardrobe staple Hey, Luke At Us - Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot

- Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot Road House - Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet

- Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet Kitted Out - Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts

- Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts The Jedi Survivor - Unlock all Trophies

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Cal Kestis and BD-1, as they once again embark on a new journey five years after the events of Fallen Order. The game launches on April 28, 2023, on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, and EA launcher.

