How To reset Skill Points in Star Wars Jedi Survivor easily

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure role-playing game with highly challenging combat and an engrossing story. Players are put in the shoes of Cal Kestis as he is on the run from the Galactic Empire, who are trying to eliminate all Jedis.

As an RPG, Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows you to allocate skill points into three different skill trees as a way to build your character and excel at certain aspects of combat. If you make a mistake while allocating points or if you want to try out a different set of skills, the game gives you the option to reset and respec your skill points.

How to use Meditation points to reset skill points in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To reset your skill points, you will need to head to one of the Meditation points. This is also where you can fast travel and change lightsaber stance. Head to the skills option and press the F key on PC (Y on Xbox and Triangle on PlayStation) to unallocate all your skill points. Doing so will remove all the points you put in the various skill trees and allow you to reallocate or respec them.

Resetting your skill points does have a cost, which is not applied the first time you do it. However, all subsequent resets will take one skill point as its price. Meaning, every time you reset a skill tree, you will get one point less than how much was invested.

This may sound like a heavy price to pay, but in reality, it is not that much, as Star Wars Jedi Survivor does not have a level cap. This means that as long as you earn enough experience to level up, you will get a skill point. You will continue to get skill points on level-ups perpetually. The one-point cost is merely a way to slow you down rather than stopping you outright.

There are also several ways to earn a large amount of experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can always run around levels killing enemies. Completing side quests and finding collectibles is another way to earn experience. Force Tears are arenas with challenges that reward players with experience points upon completion. Doing all these activities will re-earn those lost skill points in no time.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and continues the story of Cal Kestis and his fight against the Galactic Empire. The sequel has improved almost all aspects of its predecessor while including new mechanics like the Lightsaber Stances. The game will come out on April 28, 2023, for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

