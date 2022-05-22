Lightsaber-style pickaxe may soon arrive to Fortnite

Fortnite recently announced the arrival of Obi-Wan cosmetics in-game, which proved several speculations and leaks to be right about the Star Wars collab. Alongside the cosmetics, Epic also announced a special Obi-Wan Cup that will take place today, where loopers will have a chance to get the skin for free.

Despite a Duos tournament, players from every region will have a chance to compete using Lightsabers, E-11 Blaster Rifles, and more weapons at their perusal to get the high ground over their opponents and show how strong they are with the force.

However, when the cosmetic set was leaked, it left the player-base divided, specifically the pickaxe and the emote.

As players continue to discuss why the cosmetic set is just average and doesn't meet their expectations, several players are speculating about a pickaxe concept that seems too good to be true.

Fortnite players speculate a Lightsaber themed pickaxe in-game soon

There has been quite the discussion about a potential lightsaber style pickaxe that needs to be added to the game in future seasons. The debate was started by a Reddit user named ShogunFab.

They stated that when Wolverine was launched in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, alongside its Mythic Wolverine Claws ability, the same claws could also be used as a built-in pickaxe by using the character's outfit by performing an emote.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic set consists of one backbling, a glider, an emote, a knife-like pickaxe, a loading screen, and the main skin.

As the Fortnite player community loves the skin, which bears quite the resemblance to Ewan McGregor's version of the Jedi Master, they have some serious criticism about the rest of the cosmetics.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi goodnight don't dream about Fortnite Obi-Wan and his murder knife goodnight don't dream about Fortnite Obi-Wan and his murder knife https://t.co/IW4tz2Q1r7

Talking primarily about the pickaxe, the knife-like pickaxe is a single wield and can be swung like Thor's Mjolnir used to swing to hit its target.

However, seeing how Obi-Wan is a crucial character in the Star Wars franchise, fans were expecting a Lightsaber-themed pickaxe rather than the one they had received in the Fortnite set.

JorgeMost @Jorge_Most_ El pico que todos queríamos en el set de Obi-Wan. #Fortnite u/aglow-bolt3 El pico que todos queríamos en el set de Obi-Wan. #Fortnite u/aglow-bolt3 https://t.co/YnP8VoaJww

Some might have gone to the lengths of photoshopping the official cosmetic set image by replacing the knife with the Lightsaber. Some say that the set could have featured Lightsaber as a pickaxe.

However, others think Fortnite will introduce Lightsaber as a pickaxe as another key character is speculated to be added to the game.

The leaks surrounding Darth Vader have been around ever since the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 1. This is due to the arrival of the new Disney+ Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is releasing this coming week on the streaming platform.

The show will pick up events after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and show Obi-Wan hiding away from The Empire on Tattooine as Darth Vader has sent out Inquisitors to hunt him.

While leaks have not yet been confirmed, players are confident that they will once again see Stormtroopers and Darth Vader as a mysterious Galactic Star Destroyer can be seen in the sky, which is the Empire's mothership.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar