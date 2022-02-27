Latest Fortnite leak shows return of Wolverine Mythic Blades

Fortnite's Mythic weapons have always impressed loopers and players who use them to their full extent. From Iron Man's repulsors to Spider-Man's Web Shooters, the Mythic weapons meta in-game has always been overpowered and a fan favorite. Players usually like to take a break from unvaulted weapons and focus on these Mythics to elevate their gameplay.

The current ongoing meta revolves around the infamous Web Shooters. Hence, loopers might see the arrival of an old Mythic weapon that they had fun with back during the Nexus War in Chapter 2. A recent leak shows Epic is adding a new Mythic weapon that bears an uncanny resemblance to Wolverine's Mythic Blades.

Fortnite leak shows Mythic Blades weapon coming to the island

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a Mythic with blades that is kinda similar to Wolverine's, here are the stats:



- Has an charge attack, possibly electric

- Minor Attack damage: 25 (50 to builds)

- Major Attack damage: 65 (250 to builds)

- Spin Attack cooldown: 8s

A recent Fortnite leak by HYPEX shows that Epic is working on a Mythic Blades weapon that functions like the Wolverine Claws. The item might carry a Charge Attack that would inflict Electric Damage on the user who gets hit by it.

Not just that, the weapon will inflict 25 damage on a single light attack on a player and 50 damage on builds. Whereas if the item is used for heavy attacks, it might inflict 65 damage to loopers and 250 damage to builds.

It will have a cooldown time of 8 seconds, and players will be able to do boost jumps while using the Mythic.

The community is divided on the leak. Some believe that the Mythic might be just like Peely's claws featured in the Nexus War trailer of the Chapter 2 storyline.

Players think the claws will be featured as a Mythic item or even a pickaxe that Epic might add to Fortnite.

Whereas the other side of the community is speculating on an Attack on Titan X Fortnite collab, with the Mythic ability of the titular character from the anime, Eren Yeager's blades.

While either of the speculations sounds exciting and bears logic, only time will tell on how Epic will introduce the loopers to move forward in Chapter 3.

Wolverine's Mythic Claws was one of the most overpowered abilities in Fortnite Chapter 2

Wolverine's Mythic Blades was the most overpowered Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. It was part of Marvel's Nexus War collaboration with Epic Games, where the entire Battle Pass and the season were centered around Loopers and Marvel heroes going against Galactus.

Apart from Thor's Hammer, Venom's Symbiote, Iron Man's Repulsors, etc., Wolverine's Mythic Claws was added later in the season with The Wolverine as an NPC and a Secret Battle Pass skin.

Players used the claws to their full extent. From slashing to charging a dash attack, to spinning and inflicting higher damage, loopers have never used an ability so overpowered.

Due to this, the Marvel Knockout LTM mode has become popular amongst the community. The hype grew to another level when Epic hosted a Marvel Knockout tournament where loopers could only use Mythic weapons throughout different rounds to outplay their opponents.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar