Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak shows Wolverine-like superhero inbound soon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might introduce a new boss similar to Wolverine. The Marvel superhero is one of the toughest bosses ever, and players should buckle up for an equally terrifying boss fight in the upcoming season.

Leakers have recently discovered files related to a boss enemy. The files have revealed that the boss will have two attacks, and more information on the same can be expected soon.

Here's everything to know about the new boss coming to Epic Games' battle royale game and its abilities

New boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to have a Spin and Splash attack

As per Egyptian Leaker, on Twitter, there's a boss in the game files with an ability named 'SpinSplash'. This suggests that the boss will have claws and two attacks:

Spin attack (similar to Wolverine)

Slash attack

It is evident that getting close to this upcoming boss could prove to be lethal for loopers. The boss seems to be a master of melee combat and attacks.

It is safe to assume that this boss will be released in Chapter 3 Season 2 because the 19.20 update has already introduced the Gunnar boss in Covert Canyon.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, it was leaked that an upcoming boss will be able to throw rocks. As it turns out, this was The Foundation's ability and was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Hence, it makes perfect sense for the new boss to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2.

New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is codenamed Thunder Meow in the files

A few weeks ago, prominent leaker and data miner HYPEX revealed that the new boss in Chapter 3 is codenamed 'Thunder Meow' in the files which set off a lot of speculation regarding its meaning. From a Meowscles boss to a Thundercats collaboration, the community has several theories about it.

As per the latest leaks, it seems that the Thunder Meow boss will have claws and SpinSplash attacks too.

Having said that, codenames in Fortnite are always random, and players should not use them to join the dots. It is recommended to wait for the leakers to discover more credible data in the files.

As of now, The Foundation and Gunnar bosses are troubling loopers. They have the mythic variants of MK Seven and Stinger SMG, respectively and are quite powerful.

Note: While data mined leaks are more credible than speculation, players should wait for an official announcement that confirms this information.

