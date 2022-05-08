Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks, so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 has opened several new horizons and accomplishments for the game that the loopers haven't experienced before. Players were excited for the Chapter 3 release even before it wasn't live in the game.

The community continues to create new speculations about leaks that could give a hint on the upcoming seasons. These leaks could include various skin items, weapons or even new additions that could be game breaking.

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming to an end soon, players have dug out new leaks and information that will provide minimal details about the upcoming season. This helps the community to speculate on ideas that create overall hype and excitement.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 potential leaks

To begin with, new in-game skins were leaked for the new Chapter 3 Season 3. It has been leaked several times that Epic will be working on seven sentry skins with customizable styles.

It has not yet been confirmed whether it will be available in the upcoming Battle Pass or in the Item Shop. Also, with the progressive Star Wars collab in-game and the recent update, it has been speculated that Darth Vader will be one of the ultimate bosses to face next season.

This collaboration has been hinted at several times, keeping in mind the upcoming Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both Fortnite and Star Wars fans are highly anticipating for the Jedi Master and the Sith Lord to enter the Fortnite loop and engage in a potential Duel of Fates.

More collaborations other than Star Wars would include Indiana Jones, who may be part of the Battle Pass or a secret skin included with it. It may contain certain quests and in-game items like Treasure Maps that are directly dedicated to the franchise. Family Guy will also be arriving as Epic themselves have confirmed with the state of Unreal Broadcast.

Family Guy X Fortnite @FamilyGuyXFN

Do you know who else is always high?

Brian Griffin!

Family Guy x Fortnite confirmed @FortniteStatus Reach new heights?Do you know who else is always high?Brian Griffin!Family Guy x Fortnite confirmed @FortniteStatus Reach new heights? Do you know who else is always high?Brian Griffin!Family Guy x Fortnite confirmed https://t.co/Ql6Rp6DjhK

The new season will also follow a retro 80s theme that will indirectly match the Star Wars collaboration that loopers are expecting in the upcoming season. Alongside that, several skins related to the upcoming comic collaboration Fortnite X Marvel Zero War might also make an appearance in the next season.

The community also speculated that loopers would be at war with a new threat from the dark side, Darth Vader. New collaborations await the community, including Star Wars, Teenage Ninja Turtles and the new Miles Morales' Spider-Man.

Darth Vader, the assumed villain for next season, will be drawn to Zero Point's power and will try to hold it in his command.

More excitement awaits as the declaration of war in Fortnite progresses as the current season comes to an end. The outcome is in favor of The Seven whereas the Imagined Order will be brought down, which in return, prompts the presumed leader of the Imagined Order, Geno, to make an appearance soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul