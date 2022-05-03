Miles Morales and Peter Parker join the Fortnite universe to stop Midas' evil plans

The universes of Fortnite and Marvel have been colliding every now and then over greed for the power of the island's energy source, The Zero Point. Loopers have seen collaborations with Marvel characters numerous times, ranging from tournaments to seasonal collabs to Battle Pass exclusives.

In recent times, Chapter 3 has opened up the flipped island for more Marvel characters to join the loop via the likes of Doctor Strange, Mary Jane Watson, Green Goblin, Rogue, and Gambit. Amongst them was the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, who is key to the Chapter 3 storyline.

The famous Daily Bugle POI, webs across the island, and the overpowered web-shooters were crucial at the beginning of the chapter.

The recent announcement of another Fortnite collab with Marvel in the form of the Zero War comic series shows not one, but two wall-crawling superheroes go against one of the oldest factions of the loop.

Miles Morales and Peter Parker team up to defeat Fortnite's Midas and his Agency

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) https://t.co/LE4vU6sPTZ

A new leak shows two variant covers of the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic issue #1, where readers can spot not one but two different Spider-Men. In the first one, a very recognizable black and red suit, Spider-Man, can be spotted fighting the Agency's Meowscles. The web-slinger is none other than Miles Morales.

Miles' arrival was leaked early last season when it was said that another web crawler and the Sinister Six would join the Fortnite island. Unfortunately, that remained speculation as players received two more skins related to the Spider-Man universe, i.e., Mary Jane Watson and Green Goblin.

However, Miles Morales' Spider-Man is very much a possibility in a future collab with the upcoming comic series and Sony's upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse Part One movie next year.

Viewers can spot Peter Parker's version of the blue and red Spider-Man fighting Midas on the second cover.

The community also noticed that Midas was wearing a glove in his right hand, which might indicate the effect of the failure of the Device on his Golden Touch abilities. In other speculations, fans also believe that Midas is teaming up with the long-lost members of The Agency in the hunt for the Zero Shard.

However, the fact that the Zero War comic book series rewards readers with a complimentary skin also hints at a surprise Spider-Man skin as a bonus reward. The Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic series hits the Marvel website and online stores on June 8, 2022.

The comic series will be written by Marvel comics legend Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, with art by Sergio Davila.

