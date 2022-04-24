Miles Morales Fortnite skin may just be delayed for a year

Spider-Man finally entered the Fortnite universe in Chapter 3 Season 1 and players are already looking forward to welcoming Miles Morales. Although he is not the Peter Parker that fans are familiar with, Miles is an equally popular Spider-Man in the Ultimate Marvel storyline.

Miles Morales has been a major comic character for a long time and the character's first movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for the Best Animated Feature in 2018.

Geo @GeoYTB_ Me trying to convince Epic Games to bring Miles Morales Spider-Man to Fortnite... Me trying to convince Epic Games to bring Miles Morales Spider-Man to Fortnite... https://t.co/SnGKfqhccY

This explains why Marvel fans in the community desperately want a separate Miles Morales skin. Unfortunately, we might not see this skin in the Item Shop before June 2023, and here's why.

Fortnite fans are upset over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse getting delayed to June 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled for release in October 2022. However, Sony recently announced that the movie will now hit theaters eight months later in June 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part II) has also been delayed and will be released in March 2024.

The first Miles Morales movie was a massive hit, which is why fans have sky-scraping expectations from the next installment. Sony realizes this and has opted to delay the release instead of going ahead with a rushed movie.

Fortnite fans aren't elated with this news because they will have to wait for over 12 months to get the Miles Morales skin. Several leaks and rumors have hinted at the crossover, and the hype increased steadily until the delay's announcement.

Spider-Man's mythic web shooters might return to Fortnite with Miles Morales

Even though Epic Games hasn't confirmed the Miles Morales skin, the community is aware of the relationship between Fortnite's developers and Marvel. Almost every character from the MCU arrives in the Item Shop, and the franchises are releasing Zero War comics in the impending months as well.

There is an encrypted set in the files named Leap of Faith and this is exactly what Peter said to Miles in the first movie. Moreover, the vocabulary used in Prowler's latest challenges is similar to the anti-villain's conversation with Miles.

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



Could this hint at an upcoming Miles Morales skin?



#Fortnite In one of Prowler's challenges, he says "You're on your way, just keep going!" This is a very important line that was said in the Spiderverse movie when Prowler was talking to Miles!Could this hint at an upcoming Miles Morales skin? #Fortnite Leaks #Gaming In one of Prowler's challenges, he says "You're on your way, just keep going!" This is a very important line that was said in the Spiderverse movie when Prowler was talking to Miles!Could this hint at an upcoming Miles Morales skin? 👀#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #Gaming https://t.co/b7F8qYwWGZ

Last but not least, Spider-Man's mythic web shooters were recently updated. While Peter Parker is not returning to the island anytime soon, it seems like the web-shooters will return with Miles Morales.

HYPEX @HYPEX Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! https://t.co/nRelxjxJ1T

All these developments suggest that Epic Games will release a Miles Morales skin shortly. However, just as Loopers had to wait till the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home to get Peter Parker, they'll only be able to get Miles Morales after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases worldwide.

