How to get the Marvel Comic Spider-man outfit in Fortnite

Spider-Man has quickly become the most popular Marvel character in Fortnite. His skin was released in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, but players are already looking forward to new variants such as Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.

The biggest reason behind the hype for the new Spider-Man skins is the upcoming Zero War comics. Apparently, a shard of the Zero Point has entered the Marvel universe, and a plethora of superheroes like The Foundation, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Shuri are working together to retrieve it.

Here's how players can get their hands on a new Spider-Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics to bring in a new Spider-Man outfit

Marvel and Epic Games recently announced that Loopers would be able to unlock cosmetic items by purchasing the Zero War comics. Each edition will contain a special redeem code, and the rewards are as follows:

Issue #1 - Spider-Man based outfit

based outfit Issue #2 - Iron-Man based Wrap

based Wrap Issue #3 - Wolverine -based Pickaxe

-based Pickaxe Issue #4 - Spray based on Zero War comics

Issue #5 - Loading Screen based on Zero War comics

It is worth noting that players who collect all five codes will get an additional outfit that should be exclusive. However, the Spider-Man-based outfit, Iron Man-based Wrap, and the Wolverine-based Pickaxe will be available for purchase in the Item Shop at a later date.

In a nutshell, Loopers can either purchase the first edition of the Zero War comics to get the Spider-Man skin, or they can wait for it to arrive in the Item Shop.

Loopers excited for the arrival of Spider-Man 2099 in Fortnite

To increase the hype surrounding both franchises, Marvel and Epic Games have released many covers for the upcoming Zero War comics. From Shuri and The Sisters to Thor and Iron Fist, a bunch of characters have been teased on these covers, and players are asking for every character to be released in the Item Shop.

Interestingly, one of the covers features Drift and Spider-Man 2099. The futuristic version of Spider-Man is massively popular among comic enthusiasts, and he also appeared in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

HYPEX @HYPEX New Fortnite x Marvel comics covers. The comics will come with free cosmetics including an outfit! New Fortnite x Marvel comics covers. The comics will come with free cosmetics including an outfit! https://t.co/rQAhNFgKKE

This has led fans to believe that the aforementioned 'Spider-Man based outfit' could be Spider-Man 2099, and it makes perfect sense for Fortnite not to make it exclusive. The skin has the potential to break sales records whenever it is released in the Item Shop.

Epic Games also updated Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters, which hinted at the imminent return of Spider-Man to its battle royale game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi