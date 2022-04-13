Midas' G.H.O.S.T. claims The Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In the early days of Fortnite Chapter 2, the conflict on the island was not between The Seven and the Imagined Order. Those factions wouldn't be revealed for several more seasons, with key players being introduced later on.

During those days, two different organizations fought for the island, namely G.H.O.S.T. and S.H.A.D.O.W. While they are totally different organizations from the two that exist now, there are definite similarities.

G.H.O.S.T., which was led by Midas, wanted to destroy the loop and free the Zero Point. This is the same goal currently held by The Seven. S.H.A.D.O.W., on the other hand, wanted to keep the loop going, just like the Imagined Order.

Now, it seems like there's even more of a direct connection between The Seven and G.H.O.S.T. as a flag for the latter has been raised at the newly freed Daily Bugle building.

G.H.O.S.T. raises their flag at The Daily Bugle in Fortnite

The first IO-controlled area The Seven set out to liberate was The Daily Bugle. Players were tasked with completing challenges there as well as assisting The Seven in eliminating waves of IO guards.

It is currently liberated, and The Seven have moved towards taking back Condo Canyon. In The Daily Bugle, a new flag has been raised after the victory, but it's not a flag for The Seven.

Instead, it's a G.H.O.S.T. flag, which hasn't been seen in several seasons. The organization was prominent during the earlier seasons of Fortnite Chapter 2, but hasn't been seen or heard from by anyone.

It's the first reference to the group in a long time, but it's a curious one. While they do share the same goal as The Seven, G.H.O.S.T. is long gone, and their leader, Midas, has been dead for a while.

This is most likely not a mistake. Epic Games adds things to Fortnite intentionally, so the decision to claim the area for G.H.O.S.T. has been made for a reason. This might indicate that Midas or other characters might be returning.

There's no Fortnite NPC in The Daily Bugle yet, so any one of these characters could pop back up there. The most likely reason for raising the flag is to directly connect the G.H.O.S.T. organization and The Seven, who share a common goal.

As more POIs get taken by The Seven and flags get raised, it will be interesting to see just how prominent G.HO.S.T. is and how much of a role any of their members will play.

