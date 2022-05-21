How to get the Obi-Wan skin for free in Fortnite?

Fortnite and Star Wars collaborations are a match made in heaven. Both have ambitious fans, and when these fans come together, they choose their sides and battle it out in the loop. From Lightsabers to Mando's Rifle, Star Wars weapons have always proved to be one of the best mythics in-game.

Fans of Star Wars movies and the Disney+ Star Wars universe have always been faithful to the franchise. As a result, each time Star Wars characters appear in Fortnite, sales of the skins shoot up to an unmatched level.

One much anticipated Star Wars character is finally arriving, and he sure does feel a disturbance in the force on the island. He is the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here's how players can get him for free in Fortnite.

Getting the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin for free in Fortnite

The latest Obi-Wan Kenobi skin has been leaked and is arriving in Fortnite next week with the release of the new Disney+ show of the same name as the character. The show will pick up shortly after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith and will showcase Obi-Wan's exile on Tattooine, where he hides from the reaches of The Empire and Inquisitors and aims to protect young Luke Skywalker.

The Obi-Wan cosmetic set features a skin, a knife-like pickaxe, a glider, a back bling, an emote, and a loading screen. The skin looks very familiar to Ewan McGregor's appearance on the show. However, players were expecting a Lightsaber to be the pickaxe, and they will yet again be left disappointed.

Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! OBI-WAN KENOBI CUPCompete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! https://t.co/sdy1CKCAUD

However, players have a fair chance of winning the skin for free by competing in this Sunday's Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup, which is a Duos tournament. The tournament is open for all, has builds enabled in the game mode, and will see the return of Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles. But there are several brackets of top winners from each region that have a chance to win the skin for free.

As the skin approaches Fortnite, loopers can't help but notice one strange detail in the loading screen featured in the bundle set. In the art, players can spot Gunnar and Jules hunting someone and Obi-Wan hiding in the shadows. The place where it is based seems like a Neon-based metropolitan area, similar to the location depicted in the TV Show.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi cup takes place on May 22 in all available regions. Players can jump in and check out their local timings on the Compete Tab, where they will be able to find the Cup listing and all necessary details.

