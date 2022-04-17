Fortnite x Star Wars map and Battle pass concept will leave you in awe

The Fortnite community has been asking for a Star Wars-themed season for a long time now. While the developers have maintained their silence on the matter, loopers have come up with their own concepts.
One such concept recently went viral on the official Fortnite subreddit. Prominent concept artist funniicat illustrated what a Star Wars-themed season would look like, and to say the least, it is everything a fan can ask for.
Here's why the Fortnite x Star Wars map and Battle Pass concept has left everyone speechless.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Imperial concept explained
As per the concept, the island is yet again in danger, and heroes from a far-off galaxy have arrived to help. Accordingly, the following new locations with features will be added:
- Mos Eisley- A location with Han Solo as a boss.
- Echo Base- A location with Leia Organa as a boss.
- Kachirho - The coastal settlement with Chewbacca boss.
- Theed- The capital city of the Naboo.
- Fortress Vader- Darth Vader's fortress from Mustafar where he also patrols as a boss.
It is worth noting that leakers are already talking about the inclusion of Fortress Vader in Chapter 3 Season 3. It is confirmed that Darth Vader is coming as a skin and boss next season.
Alongside the new POIs, funniicat has included some major Star Wars-themed landmarks as well:
- Imperial Outposts- A total of six outposts will be spread on the map with different stormtrooper divisions.
- At-At Wreckage
- Reality Zero Jedi Shrine- Luke Walker is a boss and players can defeat him to get a Lightsaber.
- Yoda's hut
Leakers have claimed that Lightsabers have been added back to the files and will most likely return in the upcoming season.
A crossover with Star Wars will also allow Epic Games to add unique vehicles and weapons such as:
- A280C Blaster Rifle
- Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber
- Chewbacca's Bowcaster
- Han Solo's Blaster Pistol
- Darth Vader's Lightsaber
- TIE Fighter
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Imperial concept's Battle Pass revealed
The Imperial concept by funniicat also has a Battle Pass that is entirely based on Star Wars. It includes the following skins:
- Luke Skywalker
- Leia Organa
- C-3PO
- Chewbacca
- Han Solo
- Ben Kenobi
- Darth Vader
Loopers who want these skins to arrive in Fortnite will be delighted to learn that Donald Mustard himself posted an image that showcased C-3P0 and Chewbacca. Considering that Darth Vader's skin is already confirmed, we have evidence related to three Star Wars cosmetics coming in Chapter 3 Season 3.
If the next season ends up being a crossover with Star Wars, it should ideally contain several elements from the concept mentioned above. The Imperial season not only incorporates map changes and gameplay features, but also a Battle Pass loaded with renowned characters.