Fortnite x Star Wars map and Battle pass concept will leave you in awe

Is a Fortnite x Star Wars crossover imminent? (Image via Sportskeeda)
Is a Fortnite x Star Wars crossover imminent? (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Apr 17, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Feature

The Fortnite community has been asking for a Star Wars-themed season for a long time now. While the developers have maintained their silence on the matter, loopers have come up with their own concepts.

One such concept recently went viral on the official Fortnite subreddit. Prominent concept artist funniicat illustrated what a Star Wars-themed season would look like, and to say the least, it is everything a fan can ask for.

Here's why the Fortnite x Star Wars map and Battle Pass concept has left everyone speechless.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Imperial concept explained

As per the concept, the island is yet again in danger, and heroes from a far-off galaxy have arrived to help. Accordingly, the following new locations with features will be added:

  • Mos Eisley- A location with Han Solo as a boss.
  • Echo Base- A location with Leia Organa as a boss.
  • Kachirho - The coastal settlement with Chewbacca boss.
  • Theed- The capital city of the Naboo.
  • Fortress Vader- Darth Vader's fortress from Mustafar where he also patrols as a boss.
🗺️ Map https://t.co/J0zZJFNAnd

It is worth noting that leakers are already talking about the inclusion of Fortress Vader in Chapter 3 Season 3. It is confirmed that Darth Vader is coming as a skin and boss next season.

BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Alongside the new POIs, funniicat has included some major Star Wars-themed landmarks as well:

  • Imperial Outposts- A total of six outposts will be spread on the map with different stormtrooper divisions.
  • At-At Wreckage
  • Reality Zero Jedi Shrine- Luke Walker is a boss and players can defeat him to get a Lightsaber.
  • Yoda's hut

Leakers have claimed that Lightsabers have been added back to the files and will most likely return in the upcoming season.

A crossover with Star Wars will also allow Epic Games to add unique vehicles and weapons such as:

  • A280C Blaster Rifle
  • Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber
  • Chewbacca's Bowcaster
  • Han Solo's Blaster Pistol
  • Darth Vader's Lightsaber
  • TIE Fighter
🛡️ New Weapons & Vehicles https://t.co/rPzUaaGmyM

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Imperial concept's Battle Pass revealed

The Imperial concept by funniicat also has a Battle Pass that is entirely based on Star Wars. It includes the following skins:

  • Luke Skywalker
  • Leia Organa
  • C-3PO
  • Chewbacca
  • Han Solo
  • Ben Kenobi
  • Darth Vader
All Battle Pass Outfits were modeled and rendered by the amazing @Solar1271!⭐ Battle Pass https://t.co/BohwJRue1O

Loopers who want these skins to arrive in Fortnite will be delighted to learn that Donald Mustard himself posted an image that showcased C-3P0 and Chewbacca. Considering that Darth Vader's skin is already confirmed, we have evidence related to three Star Wars cosmetics coming in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Sooooo many secrets here… https://t.co/zFLBmbooa9

If the next season ends up being a crossover with Star Wars, it should ideally contain several elements from the concept mentioned above. The Imperial season not only incorporates map changes and gameplay features, but also a Battle Pass loaded with renowned characters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
