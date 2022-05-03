Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite has always had weapons apart from the usual loadout that has brought various ways players battle one another on the looped island. From mythics like the Kingsman Umbrella, Infinity Blade and Mando's Rifle, loopers have tasted weapons from other multiverses that have overpowered the weapons they use regularly.

One such weapon that broke the weapons meta was the Lightsabers from the famous Disney Star Wars franchise. Lightsabers were added in Chapter 2 Season 1, with the release of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, they can't be found on ground loot or regular chests. Instead, something rather interesting was housing them that might return in today's update as the game honors the Fourth of May is Star Wars Day.

Hunting down Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Lightsabers are a kind of mythic weapon that cannot be found on ground loot or regular chests. Instead, there are Blue colored Cubes that can be found all across the island in named POIs that contain four or five of these blades, each of different colors.

Lightsaber Cubes are a type of container in Fortnite that drops all four types and colors of Lightsabers: Red (Kylo Ren), Blue (Rey), Green (Luke) and Purple (Mace Windu) and a healing item in the form of Medkit, Bandage, Shield Potion or a Small Shield Potion.

Upon finding these cubes, players can open them like regular chests and get all the items. Sometimes players who want to take an entirely melee approach pick all four to quickly switch to another lightsaber as one cools down. However, in most cases, the loot is shared amongst teammates.

These chests are not limited to Legendary chests, and every POI usually has a frequency of 2-3 Lightsaber Cubes where players can find them and avail their weapons from a more civilized age.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "E-11 Blaster Rifle" will be sold by some Star Wars NPC & the Lightsabers are set to be found via normal chests with a spawn rate. Also i might be wrong about this but there might be Stormtrooper NPCs that drop the Mythic E-11 Blaster when they die. The "E-11 Blaster Rifle" will be sold by some Star Wars NPC & the Lightsabers are set to be found via normal chests with a spawn rate. Also i might be wrong about this but there might be Stormtrooper NPCs that drop the Mythic E-11 Blaster when they die.

However, a recent leak shows that lightsabers can also be found in regular chests with the latest update apart from these cubes. So it is still unclear whether players will see the Lightsaber cubes in the game or will be able to avail them from regular chests.

Lightsabers return to Fortnite with a new one in the mix

Based on leaks from the usual range of four lightsabers, one more has been added to the game files. This fifth lightsaber belongs to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars Franchise.

With previous leaks of a potential collaboration between Fortnite and the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, players can expect Obi-Wan cosmetics and more coming to the game apart from their mythic weapons.

While there has been no confirmation of the collaboration, the community and Star Wars fans continue to draw speculation about the same.

