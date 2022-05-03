New Fortnite tease leaks possible Obi-Wan or Anakin Skywalker skin in Chapter 3

New Fortnite leaks are out, and it is quite an exciting time in Chapter 3 as Star Wars is all set to enter the battle royale universe in full "force." Multiple leaks suggest iconic characters from the Star Wars universe will be added to the game as NPCs and outfits for players to unlock and equip on the battlegrounds.

The Star Wars crossover is now confirmed after the v20.30 update that took place earlier today. Light Sabers have been added to the game, and far from the horizon of the island, players can spot the Imperial Star Destroyer looming.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Star Destroyer" can be seen in the sky again (via @InTheShadeYT The "Star Destroyer" can be seen in the sky again (via @InTheShadeYT) https://t.co/dMFdVYpHJX

This is not the first Star Wars collaboration in the game. Loopers previously enjoyed the "New Trilogy" characters in Chapter 2 Season 1. However, Disney and Epic Games are continuing their collaborative friendship, and more iconic Star Wars skins like Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker can be expected in the game soon.

New Fortnite leak points to a potential Obi-Wan or Anakin Skywalker skin in Chapter 3

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has posted a teaser image that shows a bright blue lightsaber held by a possible Jedi, judging by the black robes. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most popular Jedis from the Star Wars universe to own an iconic blue lightsaber.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW STAR WARS SKIN TEASER!! NEW STAR WARS SKIN TEASER!! https://t.co/ZQa4SUPxJU

The entire teaser video was posted by another leaker, iFireMonkey, and can be seen below.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



May the 4th be with you in Fortnite as Star Wars returns to the Island! Wield Lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle and get your favorite Outfits in the Item Shop.



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Star Wars Returns to Fortnite this May 2022!May the 4th be with you in Fortnite as Star Wars returns to the Island! Wield Lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle and get your favorite Outfits in the Item Shop. Star Wars Returns to Fortnite this May 2022!May the 4th be with you in Fortnite as Star Wars returns to the Island! Wield Lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifle and get your favorite Outfits in the Item Shop.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/8jPdSkfJUA

The teaser clearly shows that lightsabers are back in the game, and in addition, players will also be able to wield the infinite ammo E-11 Blaster Rifle, which deals 30 damage. However, the fire rate is quite low, which means the weapon will not be overpowered in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Based on the latest intel, loopers will have to purchase the E-11 Blaster Rifle from Star Wars NPCs on the island. Players can expect Stormtroopers to raid the island to take part in the all-out war between the Imagined Order and Resistance. HYPEX has claimed that the mythic version of the E-11 Blaster Rifle might be available after eliminating the Stormtrooper NPCs.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "E-11 Blaster Rifle" will be sold by some Star Wars NPC & the Lightsabers are set to be found via normal chests with a spawn rate. Also i might be wrong about this but there might be Stormtrooper NPCs that drop the Mythic E-11 Blaster when they die. The "E-11 Blaster Rifle" will be sold by some Star Wars NPC & the Lightsabers are set to be found via normal chests with a spawn rate. Also i might be wrong about this but there might be Stormtrooper NPCs that drop the Mythic E-11 Blaster when they die.

There is a slim chance that the blue lightsaber in the teaser above belongs to Anakin Skywalker, another extremely popular Star Wars Jedi. The Darth Vader skin has already been leaked and might be part of the upcoming season update. The Star Wars event in Fortnite starts on May 3, 2022, and players may have to wait a couple of days for the big reveal.

Edited by Danyal Arabi