Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup: Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

The Fortnite X Star Wars collaboration is one of the biggest in-game collabs to ever take place. With new trilogy characters such as Rey, Kylo Ren, and The Mandalorian and OG characters such as Boba Fett, Epic sure does have a knack for getting the cosmetics right and never disappoints when it comes to Star Wars.

One character from the franchise has been anticipated ever since the announcement of his solo Disney+ show. The character in question is the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi Master will also be entering the loop in Fortnite and will arrive via an entire cosmetic bundle that fans already seem to love.

Although the bundle is set to hit the Item Shop on May 26, select loopers can get their hands on the skin early by competing in a special Fortnite cup dedicated to the show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, later this Sunday. Here are the details.

Start date, how to participate, and more information regarding the Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey OBI-WAN KENOBI CUP



Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! OBI-WAN KENOBI CUPCompete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! https://t.co/sdy1CKCAUD

This event is a chance for loopers to 'Claim The High Ground' and get their hands on the Jedi Master early. The recently announced Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup is set to take place this Sunday, May 22, across all regions. The winners will get a chance to win the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and Desert Essentials Back Bling before the cosmetics hit the Fortnite Item Shop.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The rumors of his presence were true: the Obi-Wan KenobiTM Outfit will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET, alongside an Obi-Wan Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, and more! The rumors of his presence were true: the Obi-Wan KenobiTM Outfit will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET, alongside an Obi-Wan Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, and more! https://t.co/LqxgGMjT1i

In addition to this, the Star Wars mythic weapons — Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles — will be unvaulted. However, this will be only for the duration of the tournament, as the weapons will be vaulted after this week's update.

To compete in the tournament, players need to be in the Open League in Arena. Since it is a Duos tournament and bets are on getting the high ground, builds will remain enabled, giving loopers an opportunity to become Obi-Wan for real.

Here are the winning tiers in each Fortnite region alongside the rewards the winners will receive:

Europe - Rank Prize

1st - 1,250th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA East - Rank Prize

1st - 750th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA West - Rank Prize

1st - 250th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Brazil - Rank Prize

1st - 400th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Asia - Rank Prize

1st - 150th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Oceania - Rank Prize

1st - 100th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Middle East - Rank Prize

1st - 100th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

The tournament will last approximately 3 hours and will allow players to play a total of 10 matches. The points distribution system for the event is as follows:

Placement

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th - 19th: 4 Points

20th - 21st: 3 Points

22nd - 23rd: 2 Points

24th - 25th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

As loopers get ready for the Fortnite tournament, the dispute between the IO and The Seven continues, and it will be revealed if Obi-Wan will play a key role in the loop to make the Resistance win.

