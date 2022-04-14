Fortnite player discovers how to take 'high ground' without actually building

Taking the high ground in Fortnite is no easy task. It's an uphill battle in the literal sense. Players have to sweat it out for 'piece-control' and outsmart their opponents in normal modes. Players usually have to rotate or find an ascender nearby in the zero-build mode.

Given the limited options, players sometimes avoid attempting to take the high ground. It's easier to avoid the fight and hope that the enemy is not good with a sniper rifle. All that is about to change following a simple in-game discovery that's not even a glitch.

Fortnite player discovers neat traversal trick to get up steep hills

A user named Looque_c posted a clip to Reddit showcasing their recent gameplay. The post is titled: "How to get up steep hills without build", and the video features the player standing next to a stone slope.

At first, it seemed skeptical of how a player could climb steep surfaces without building. Given that the angle of the surface will cause players to slip back down, it sounds a lot like clickbait. However, that's far from the truth.

To begin with, the user shows themselves trying to climb the slope by simply moving. As expected, they slid back down. Given how the game's physics works, this is very realistic. They then initiate a tactical sprint some distance away from the steep slope.

After starting the upward sprint, they go into a tactical slide and jump at the end to reach the top. It's unclear if the developers ever envisioned anyone figuring out this neat little trick. Furthermore, since it's not a bug or glitch, it's 100% legal to use every Fortnite match.

With gravity and physics out of the window, players can effortlessly use this trick to take the high ground. However, if the angle of the slide is wrong, there are chances of it not working out. Depending on how high up the Looper is, sliding back down will be a problem.

Is this a viable movement technique in Fortnite Chapter 3?

In normal Fortnite Chapter 3 modes, maybe not, but in the zero-build modes, this technique will come in handy in all situations. Given how specific terrain cannot be traversed, this neat trick will allow players to get over it quickly.

This will open up numerous tactical options for players and their allies. They'll be able to sneak up on opponents with high ground, escape to high ground with ease, and perhaps even be labeled as 'hackers' by those not aware of this trick.

Furthermore, players will be grounded more often than not with IO Airships going away soon. This little trick will help them get over steep hills with ease. However, as aforementioned, timing and placement will matter. Get either one wrong, and it's quite literally downhill from there.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar