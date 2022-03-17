3 Fortnite building tricks that only 1% players can perform (& 3 that are noob-classic)

Building is a core mechanic in Fortnite. Without it, players are liable to be left defenseless or get out-played by opponents. Yet, not everyone is adept at it.

Most players only know the basics of how to place a ramp or wall. On the other side of the spectrum, there are those who excel at building. If needed, they'll build an entire house from which to defend and hold a location.

These build tricks are used by experienced players in Fortnite

1) Thanos ramp-rush

When normal ramping does not work and double ramps break with ease, the only trick left to use is the Thanos ramp-rush. This ramp-rush technique is one of the most bizarre and difficult tricks to pull off.

In essence, it's a variation of a double ramp but features a heavily defended core. This makes it nearly impossible to destroy in a hurry. When built with stronger material, opponents will not be able to counter this build to stop the rush.

2) Boxing through the window

Box fights are some of the most tense and intriguing moments of a fight. However, at times, players are unable to trap their opponents with the box as they keep moving.

A solution to this is to create a second box through the window of the first box. By simply placing a ramp, a roof, and two side builds, players will be able to trap their opponents and keep them in place.

3) Top corner peek

During box-fights in Fortnite, players tend to break down enemy walls and open fire at them. However, if timed correctly, the opponent will be able to counter-attack and kill the player.

To avoid this, instead of simply breaking the wall, by placing and editing the wall in the same location, players will be able to create a blind spot. Once half a wall is complete, they'll be able to shoot over the edge and kill the opponent inside.

These build tricks are used by noobs and beginners in Fortnite

1) Single wall

When players start competing against real players in Fortnite, building mechanics come into play. Sadly, not everyone is good at it. When an opponent tends to rush the player, they build a single wall in the hope of blocking the attack.

While the wall does stop bullets, the opponent can simply build over it or go around it and shoot. In most cases, the player is outright eliminated from the match.

2) Self-box

Boxing is a great way to stay alive and let the builds absorb some enemy fire. Unfortunately, this is a double edged sword. The moment a player boxes themselves up, it gives their opponent time to rush.

Oblivious to the world around them, players within the box plan their next move. As soon as they create a door or remove the wall, they are met with a hail of bullets. If the build is made of wood, opponents can even set it ablaze and let the flames do their job.

3) Single ramp-rush

One of the first things that Fortnite players learn is how to build a simple ramp. This comes into use when they need to run over terrain or climb over obstacles. While this works well for traversing the environment, it leaves them at a disadvantage when fighting real opponents.

In combat, the moment they ramp rush a foe, they'll wait until the player is high enough and then shoot the ramp. Without support at the bottom, the structure will come crumbling down and the player will be eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

