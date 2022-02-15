3 Fortnite building mechanics every player should know (and how to do it)

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 has launched, building mechanics is one of the most important elements in order to prove a player's worth in a Battle Royale match. Building mechanics provides a higher advantage in the game against players and entities that loopers face on a daily basis. It provides defense, attacking opportunities, movement, and environmental control.

It is important for players in both competitive and non-competitive sides to master basic building mechanics in order to be decent and above-average against other opposite loopers to secure a Victory Royale. Here are three building mechanics every player should know and how to do it.

3 Fortnite building mechanics players must know

1) Boxing/Tarping

Boxing and Tarping mechanics in Fortnite are very crucial against professional players and tough combat situations. This method includes for the Looper to create a series of boxes and tarp in a specific area to either rotate or close-in into opponents.

2) High-ground Retakes

High Ground Retakes is one of the most crucial building mechanics that can provide a player with combat advantage, against one or several other loopers. The high ground itself in Fortnite provides an environmental advantage and puts more pressure on one's opponents.

Thus, different building styles and combinations are used, to find the most efficient and quickest way to gather high ground over an opponent.

3) Piece control

Piece control building mechanics mainly focus on gaining the Upper Hand on opponents, by providing him with less space to travel or build. Controlling in Fortnite resembles when a player has more pieces of build around a particular opponent that would help him gain access through various edits for shooting.

How players can master these mechanics

1) Practice and surpass limits

Daily practice and learning of different building mechanics in Creative can help in improving a lot. Focusing on correcting small mistakes and perfecting crosshair movement can help surpass boundaries and increase skill to play in competitive matches.

There are various guides and step-by-step tutorials online provided directly by non-professional Fortnite players and content creators.

2) Learn side skills contributing to builds

More skills such as editing, movement, crosshair-placement, environmental awareness and flexibility are required. These skills indirectly contribute to the main focus of building skills and makes it easier for loopers to execute them in a fight against their opponents.

3) Consistency is key

Just learning and knowing about different building styles won't help in improving one's skills and overall gameplay. Implementation of all the styles and techniques is crucial for a looper to familiarize themselves with the game's style.

It gives them more exposure and may motivate players to find their own unique building style and mechanics.

