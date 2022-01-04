3 playstyles to avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3 (& 3 to start using)

The Fortnite meta has changed drastically with Chapter 3. Instead of Shotguns, SMGs are now the most popular weapons and a 'Spray and Pray' meta has arrived accordingly.

Regardless, skills like box fighting, building, and editing are still useful in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Mastering these core aspects of the game will always be fruitful for players.

Hence, here are three playstyles that players should avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3, and three that they must start using for better results.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Top three playstyles to avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) W-key

In the Fortnite community or any other FPS game, w-keying is usually a strategy to play very aggressively. Instead of backing off, players constantly pressurize their opponent by closing the distance and pressing the W key.

While many pro players have effectively been using w-keying in Fortnite, casual players should avoid this playstyle in Chapter 3 Season 1. This is primarily because of the SMG meta.

While rushing towards opponents, players can always face an SMG that deals 264 damage per second. Hence, instead of w-keying, it is recommended to maintain proper distance from enemies and only attack after dealing some initial damage.

2) Long-range gun fights with Assault Rifles

Fortnite has now become a game where fights primarily take place in mid and close range. Due to lack of LMGs and Sniper Rifles, players should not engage in long range combat.

Also, SCAR is no longer available in Fortnite and it makes no sense to take a long range fight with the Ranger Assault Rifle. There's a high possibility that the opponent will have a MK Seven AR, that can easily shred builds and players from a distance.

3) Boxing

Boxing (placing yourself inside a box and waiting for the enemy to charge) has been an effective defensive strategy for years in Fortnite. However, this has changed with Chapter 3 Season 1, thanks to the Stinger SMG and the MK Seven.

It is not wise to stay in a box and wait for the opponent. They can easily push with a Stinger SMG and eliminate players in seconds. It is better to either leave such fights or be the one who pushes.

Top three strategies to start using in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Box opponents mid fight

Despite the spray and pray meta, players can use their box fighting skills to win close range fights. In between intense fights, building boxes and getting a height advantage is almost always effective.

Also, players should focus on learning the core mechanics of building, editing, and shooting together. In a box fight, anyone who can place builds and edit them faster takes it all.

Boxes not only help in acting as a defensive layer, but also in creating unexpected openings to enter an enemy's box and surprise them.

2) SMG and Auto Shotgun meta

Even though shotguns are practically useless in Fortnite Chapter 3, players must know how to use them in the early/mid game. The combination of the Stinger SMG and the Auto Shotgun is still decent in Epic Games' BR title.

The aim is to break builds with the SMG, and deal some initial damage with the Auto Shotgun. After firing the Shotgun, players quickly need to switch to the SMG and win the fight.

3) Sliding

Sliding is a newly introduced mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It is great for mobility and players must start using it.

Loopers should start by changing their settings and turning down their 'Slide Hold Time' to the lowest possible value. As a result, they'll be able to slide quickly. This might lead to them sliding even when they wish to crouch, but that issue can be resolved with a little practice.

There are many advantages to using sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3. For one, the hitbox decreases, making it harder for enemies to deal damage. It also helps with quickly rotating through slopes or evading fights.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers should note that using the playstyles mentioned above might take some time and practice, but they will certainly help them get more Victory Crowns in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider