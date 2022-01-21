Upcoming Fortnite No Build LTM leaves community divided

Fortnite is one of the most unique Battle Royale games in existence, owing to its building mechanics. Sadly, what makes the game unique is also responsible for a steep learning curve.

In a match, victors are usually players who can build faster and better. This causes a huge skill-gap in-game, and most players either avoid the game or shift to Team Rumble mode.

Thankfully, this may soon change.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are still working on the "No Builds" LTM, in the LTM you will still be able to pickaxe things but you won't gain any mats.



Considering we now have sliding and the Tactical Run mechanic is in the works, i assume that the LTM will release later this season or next season! Epic are still working on the "No Builds" LTM, in the LTM you will still be able to pickaxe things but you won't gain any mats.Considering we now have sliding and the Tactical Run mechanic is in the works, i assume that the LTM will release later this season or next season!

According to the leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is working on the LTM known as "No Build.” As the name implies, players will not be able to build or harvest resources during the match. This means one’s gunplay alone will decide the victor.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

Fortnite's No Build LTM leaves the community divided

Fluyzz 🌮💖 @fIuyzz @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX That doesn’t make that much sense, the motto of the game is literally “the battle is building” that would be like saying “let’s add a no shooting mode for people who can’t aim in cod” @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX That doesn’t make that much sense, the motto of the game is literally “the battle is building” that would be like saying “let’s add a no shooting mode for people who can’t aim in cod”

While a lot of players, especially those who are not proficient in building, are welcoming this LTM with open arms, others are not. According to them, the very core feature of the game is being taken away.

The person who does things @personandthings @fIuyzz @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX You're argument doesn't make any sense. Alot people aren't good at building, and not everyone has to build, so this game mode is perfect for those type of people who just run and gun, and who only want to shoot. @fIuyzz @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX You're argument doesn't make any sense. Alot people aren't good at building, and not everyone has to build, so this game mode is perfect for those type of people who just run and gun, and who only want to shoot.

However, the Impostors LTM is also popular among Loopers. But this does not mean that they don't enjoy the BR mode from time to time. If a No Build LTM makes it to the game, it would merely add more options for players.

Since not everyone can or wants to build, this would allow them to enjoy the game and its features while limiting them to just guns.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @HYPEX Tbh if they ever release this LTM No build should be permanent for people who can't & bad at building @HYPEX Tbh if they ever release this LTM No build should be permanent for people who can't & bad at building

When will the "No Build" LTM go live and what will it feature?

ava @imaginarybombs @HYPEX this actually sounds really cool. perfect for when my friends and i aren’t really feeling like watching somebody build the empire state building after getting shot at once @HYPEX this actually sounds really cool. perfect for when my friends and i aren’t really feeling like watching somebody build the empire state building after getting shot at once

Currently, there is no timeline or official statement in place. While the LTM is being worked on, the details are kept under wraps. However, according to HYPEX, it may be released later this season or during Chapter 3 Season 2.

As for what the LTM may feature, for the time being, it's anyone's guess. It may feature a unique map that's been designed for no-build combat, more structures, or flatter terrain. For now, that's all the information available about it. Hopefully, data miners will uncover more details soon.

