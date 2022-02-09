Fortnite YouTuber finds and punishes sweats who show off their Crowned Victory Royales

Showing off the total number of Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has become the ultimate way to "flex" in-game. The higher the number, the more respect is given by fellow players.

Since earning them is a feat that takes skill and a lot of practice, not everyone can even reach double digits. Only a handful of players thus far have managed to get triple digits in-game.

Nevertheless, showing off in the lobby may not be a good idea. It would seem that a self-styled bounty hunter has taken it upon himself to track down and eliminate the player with the highest number of Crowned Victory Royales in each match.

The Harry Doogan experience turns Fortnite matches into bounty hunts

Better known as HJDoogan, Harry Doogan is a Fortnite YouTuber and content creator. He's well-known within the community and makes numerous videos about the game that cover features, glitches, and other such content.

In his most recent video titled - "Sweatiest lobby ever lol...," he tries to find the sweatiest players, based on the number of Crowned Victory Royales, and takes them out in-game.

He starts by doing the Victory Crown emote and waits for the "sweats" to emote with him. Whoever has more crowns than him, or substantially more than the other players emoting, is chased down in-game and eliminated during the match.

Readers can watch the full video here:

Is this considered fair play in Fortnite, or is it similar to stream-sniping?

While this may resemble something like stream-sniping, it is by no means similar. Stream-sniping involves a player tracking down a streamer in-game and eliminating them during a match. This is done multiple times, and eventually, the streamer quits the game out of frustration from dying too many times.

In HJDoogan's situation, he picks and chooses players to kill at random. Only those who have the highest number of Crowned Victory Royales are marked for elimination.

However, even then, finding them in-game is not an easy task. Based on their trajectory from the battle bus, the color of their outfit, and several other factors, at times finding the intended target is all but impossible.

Can players get reported for attempting this feat in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While a player can indeed report an individual hunting them across the game, moderators are unlikely to take action. If the incident only occurs once, there is no evidence of foul play.

If an individual were to find and attack the same player repeatedly, perhaps then being reported may lead to a temporary ban or warning. However, the odds of that happening by accident are slim to none.

