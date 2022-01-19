4 popular streamers who were harassed during a game of Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the sweatiest games in the world. Streaming it regularly is a challenging task for many streamers and content creators. There have been several occasions where streamers are stream sniped and trolled unnecessarily.

Accordingly, it is common to see streamers getting triggered while playing Fortnite. They usually handle such situations well, but there are times when they end up rage quitting.

Popular streamers who were harassed during a game of Fortnite

1) Dr DisRespect

Even the most ruthless video gamer in history wasn't able to evade the toxicity of Fortnite stream snipers. Dr DisRespect has rarely played Epic Games' battle royale title. But during one of his streams in 2018, a stream sniper named 'DrCheatsOnWife' eliminated him and did an offensive dance emote.

Such an act was definitely over the line because it was related to Doc's personal life. Dr DisRespect tried not to react but hid the stream sniper's name when they eliminated him the second time.

It was evident that the Two Time wasn't comfortable during the incident. Many fans complained about the state of the Fortnite community.

2) Ninja

Unfortunately, a streamer like Ninja, who's played the most important role in popularizing Fortnite, is constantly subjected to stream sniping. Blevins quit playing the game during Chapter 2, and whenever he tried to come back, stream snipers ruined his experience.

There have been many occasions where Ninja could not control his anger, and he ended up rage quitting. It is no surprise that he no longer streams Fortnite regularly and only plays with his streamer friends like SypherPK and CouRage.

Before his biggest break from Fortnite, Ninja was so enraged that he got into an argument with a viewer as well.

3) Tfue

Back in the day, Tfue was the most popular and skilled Fortnite player globally. However, with popularity comes unnecessary criticism, hate, and stream snipers. Dealing with toxic viewers can always take a toll on the mental health of streamers, and Tfue is no exception.

In 2019, Tfue was constantly getting eliminated by stream snipers. The streamer eventually lost his cool and ranted about controller players and the overall state of the game.

4) CouRage JD

Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop is one of the most outgoing and cheerful streamers out there. Hence, it was surprising when he quit a Fortnite game in a $400,000 tournament.

CouRage's disappointment was undoubtedly valid, as a B.R.U.T.E. Mech eliminated him. The over-powered machines had entirely ruined the meta in Season X, which is why it is also considered one of the worst seasons ever.

Even today, streaming Fortnite is a lot harder than it seems. The lobbies are not just full of sweaty players but also several toxic stream snipers who intentionally wish to ruin the experience of big names.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

