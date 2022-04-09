7 rarest Fortnite skins as of 2022

Over the years, Fortnite players have seen thousands of skins come through the battle passes and the Item Shop. Many of these Item Shop skins cycle back, but they sometimes have large gaps in between appearances.

That makes them fairly rare, especially if they probably aren't coming back any time soon. Naturally, battle pass skins never come back because they were exclusive. For this article, these are the rarest skins that could come back someday.

Rarest skins right now in Fortnite

7) Rey

There's a good chance that Rey and other Star Wars skins will return on May 4 or for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on May 25. If that happens, it'll stop being rare but it has been absent 703 days. That's among the longest absences in the game.

6) Kylo Ren

The same logic applies to Kylo Ren. Other Star Wars skins, like the Imperial Stormtrooper, returned alongside The Book of Boba Fett collaboration. However, Kylo Ren and others didn't and he, too, has been gone for 703 days.

5) Dante

Dante skin (Image via Epic Games)

One of the Halloween-esque skins, Dante strangely didn't return this last Halloween, so there's no telling if or when it might return. It's not that popular of a skin, but that also helps the rarity.

4) Deo

Deo's rarity largely comes from the fact that nobody even knows about it. Deo was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3, but it was not a very popular skin. Most people, even those who have it, may have forgotten about it. So anyone who does have the skin has a pretty rare Fortnite item.

3) Finn

Much like the other Star Wars skins on this list, Finn has been absent for a long time. 827 days, which is the second longest absence of any Star Wars skin in the game. Should it return, it won't be rare, but those who have it can consider themselves lucky.

2) Zorii Bliss

Of all Star Wars Fortnite skins, Zorii Bliss is the rarest. This skin has been absent for 836 days. It also has the distinction of being the least likely to return. The others are the main components of Star Wars (stormtroopers) or the main characters of an entire trilogy. Zorii Bliss is neither and may never return.

1) Freestyle

Freestyle has been absent for over 900 days, making it one of the rarest skins in general. It may return at some point, but those who have it can consider themselves pretty lucky. It's only been in the Fortnite Item Shop four times, which is far less than most skins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

