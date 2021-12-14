Top 5 Fortnite skins that have secret features players don't know about

Skins and cosmetic items are the biggest sources of income for Fortnite developers. Since the game is free to play, the community spends heavily on expensive skins, gliders, backblings, and emotes.

However, Fortnite skins are not designed to provide advantages to players. They are purely built for design, and any skin that proves to be pay to win is quickly vaulted/fixed by Epic Games.

Here are five Fortnite skins with secret features that players haven't discovered yet.

Top five Fortnite skins with secret features

5) Vi

Although players do not consider Vi a reactive Fortnite outfit, Epic Games has added certain electrifying animations to the skin.

When players eliminate an opponent wearing the Vi skin, she emits more electricity than usual. However, this reaction is temporary and happens only for a split second.

4) Freestyle

Unlike other reactive skins in Fortnite, Freestyle lights up while using emotes. It does not change when players deal damage, eliminate opponents, or consume shields/medkits.

Freestyle was originally released in Fortnite in 2019, and many players still don't know about her reactive abilities.

3) Deadfire

Deadfire is one of the best Reactive outfits in Fortnite because players do not need to put in a lot of effort to activate the bonus animations. The reactive features added to the outfit aren't great, and players usually fail to even identify them.

Deadfire emits a green aura after outliving certain opponents and after dealing damage.

2) Tailor

The Tailor outfit is highly reactive, but the transitions and colour changes are too subtle. It emits unique light patterns on eliminations, dealing damage, and consuming health items and shields.

The Tailor outfit was a massive hit among players for the unusual Sewing Machine back bling. Moreover, they were always amazed to find its hidden reactive features.

1) Trench Trawler

Trench Trawler is arguably one of the worst reactive outfits in Fortnite. The character's eyes glow in the dark, and Epic Games' Battle Royale title hardly contains damp spots.

Moreover, Trench Trawler's eyes barely turn white in the dark. This is the least that can be expected from a Reactive outfit.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and a ton of new WinterFest 2021 skins will soon arrive in the Item Shop. It would undoubtedly be great if some of the upcoming frosty skins contain reactive features as well.

