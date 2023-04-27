All Legendary Adversary locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has 13 Legendary Adversary locations and some of these feature upgraded versions of other foes in the game. You may not be able to reach some of these battles when you initially arrive at an area, as you need a variety of upgrades and abilities first. So if you cannot fight them immediately, come back later with the proper techniques to try out these more challenging battles.

This is also how Star Wars Jedi Survivor unlocks the I’m a Living Legend trophy as you play the game. The Legendary Adversary battles are among the most powerful combatants in the game, so if you’re looking for a challenge, this is certainly the way to go. Below are all of the legendary battles that await you in the game.

Where to find Legendary Adversary locations during Star Wars Jedi Survivor

If you want to 100% complete Star Wars Jedi Survivor and get all of the trophies, all these fights will be mandatory. It’s going to take time, and it is unlikely that you will even be able to reach the Legendary Adversary locations the first time you get to these various regions.

Once you’ve defeated all the battles listed below, you’ll receive the I’m a Living Legend trophy and be one step closer to a Platinum trophy in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you plan to battle these various powerful combatants, here’s where you can find them in the game.

Legendary Combatants

D-L1T (Hangar 2046-C, Coruscant): Requires BD-1’s Electro Dart. Head up the lift at the Meditation Point, and follow the corridor. Once you see the door on the left, Electro dart it open.

Frenzied Jotaz (Undercity Meats, Coruscant): Requires BD-1's Electro Dart. You'll hear the banging of this enemy on the doors here. Open the door with the Electro Dart to start the fight.

Urgost, Fist of Rayvis (Observatory Understructure, Koboh): Automatic battle. Takes place in Chapter 5 as a boss on the way to the top of the Observatory.

Morocco Matriarch (Derelict Dam, Koboh): Take a right at the fork in the road after the Meditation Point. Drop down to the destructible wall, and wall run to the room with the roller mine. Lead the mine back to the wall, and use Force Push/Pull to smash it into the wall. Climb the rope, walk around the ledge, and use Force Lift to get through the door.

Vile Bilemaw (Fogged Expanse, Koboh): Slide down the mudslide in the circular area in this map.

Rancor (Sodden Grotto, Koboh): At the end of Sodden Grotto. Normal exploration for items will lead you to this fight.

Golden Skriton (Anchorite Base, Jedha): Head to the leftmost point on the map in the Desert Ridge area after the Meditation Point.

The Mire Terror (Viscid Bog, Koboh): Take the long lift down, and use LIft to raise the three stone platforms on your left. Jump across to the battle.

Spawn of Oggdo (Fort Kah'Lin, Koboh): Go through the watchtowers to get to the large circular platform. It will drop and put you into battle.

Sutaban Alpha (Crypt of Uhrma, Jedha): From the Meditation Point, head up two sets of stairs and jump-dash to the right after going through the door. Puzzle Door Solution (1-4 is first row, 5-8 is second row): 1, 4, 6, 7. Dash through the upcoming green laser door, and fight the upcoming battle.

The Massiff (Yurt Barracks, Koboh): In the barracks, look above the huts to see The Massiff behind a window. It's near the Essence here. Go under him, take a left out of the hut area, and left again to find a grate. Climb it, turn around, Force Lift the door and go through.

Beetu Deetu (Southern Reach, Koboh): This foe will drop down before you after going forward from the Meditation Point.

E3-VE3 (Untamed Downs, Koboh): Ride a Nekko to the Untamed Downs from Bygone Settlement Meditation Point. Head to the left side of the ridge until you see an opening in the mountain on the left. Dash beyond the green laser door to find this fight.

One Star Wars Jedi Survivor trophy will be unlocked by defeating these Legendary Adversary battles. Defeating Spawn of Oggdo on planet Koboh will give you the A Presence I've not Felt Since achievement.

Many of these Star Wars Jedi Survivor battles are particularly challenging, and you’ll need a wide variety of perks and skill points to combat these bosses. This makes the Essence Map upgrade incredibly important to your overall success in this endeavor.

All editions of Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be available on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for players around the world.

