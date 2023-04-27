How long does it take to beat Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the popular game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The title is set to follow the journey of Cal Kestis and will pick up from where the prequel left off. The game will see many upgrades in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics and is set to feature an even bigger world. The developers have previously confirmed that the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor campaign will also be more immersive than previous titles.

It's believed to feature more quests (both main and side) than its predecessor, sparking curiosity amongst fans of the franchise with respect to the duration of the game.

How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Given that the game is yet to go live, it's hard to pinpoint an exact number for now. However, the previous title in this franchise was around 20 hours long. It is believed to take around 25-30 hours to beat this time.

Players seeking the 100% completion trophy will probably have to spend around 10-15 hours more when it comes to finding every collectible and completing all side quests.

Can you speedrun Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

While it's unclear if players can speedrun the game, certain features may allow players to do so. The fast travel mechanic, for example, will allow players to move from one location to another without navigating there. However, for other titles, players will have to discover a location before they can fast travel to it, so the feature could also work similarly in the game.

There are also additional areas known as Meditation Chambers in the game. These areas feature optional puzzles that players can complete. Those wishing to speedrun Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can ignore these areas.

Like most single-player titles, the storyline is linear, making it even simpler for speedrunners. However, this is an added benefit for casual players as well. Given that the title has a massive open world, players can ignore the main storyline and explore the world freely before returning and progressing through the story.

It's believed that the title has some optional dungeons as well. Truth be told, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks like it will be one of the longest titles in the Star Wars franchise so far. Given the hype surrounding it, it will be interesting to see how fans and players react to the title once it goes live.

Poll : 0 votes