All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order bonuses explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28, 2023, for both PC and consoles. The game continues the journey of Cal Kestis, established in the prequel Jedi: Fallen Order. Players can pre-order the game now to receive some cosmetic rewards. The pre-order bonuses are not game-breaking, which is good news for those who want to wait until the reviews are in.

Read on to learn more about the various pre-order bonuses offered.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order bonuses are cosmetic items that won't affect gameplay

The pre-order benefits for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor include three in-game cosmetic items that offer no gameplay advantages. They are:

The “Hermit” cosmetic

The “Hermit” Lightsaber set

The “Combustion” blaster set

A copy of the base game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The pre-order bonuses are available for all editions, regardless of the version or platform you're on.

What are the various editions of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor available to pre-order?

There are a total of three editions of the game that players can pre-order at the time of writing. Each version offers the base game and some unique in-game cosmetic items that you can use to customize Cal’s appearance.

The versions include:

1) Standard Edition

The pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition (Image via Electronic Arts)

The standard edition includes the base game and the three pre-order bonuses mentioned before. These in-game cosmetics are inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

2) Deluxe Edition

The contents of the Deluxe Edition (Image via Electronic Arts)

In addition to the content of the standard edition, the deluxe edition includes the following in-game content:

The “Scoundrel” cosmetic for Cal

The “Rebel Hero” cosmetic for Cal

The “Rugged” BD-1 cosmetic skin

The “BD-Astro” cosmetic skin for BD-1

A “DL-44” blaster set

The “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber set

The “New Hero” cosmetic set for Cal

The “Galactic Hero” cosmetic set for Cal

These particular in-game cosmetics are inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

3) Collector’s Edition

The Collector's Edition of the game with all its pre-order bonuses (Image via Electronic Arts)

In addition to the content of the deluxe edition, this unique and limited-run collector’s edition includes:

A full-sized Cal Kestis Lightsaber hilt replica. The blade is sold separately.

A premium magnetic box to hold the Lightsaber hilt.

A certificate of authenticity.

Official steelbook cover for the game.

A physical copy of Jedi Survivor for the PlayStation 5.

This particular edition also features a version for the Xbox Series X, along with a separate digital-only PC version.

The Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Editions cost $69.99, $89.99, and $299.99, respectively. Preloads for the game are currently live.

