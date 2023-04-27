All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order bonuses explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28, 2023, for both PC and consoles. The game continues the journey of Cal Kestis, established in the prequel Jedi: Fallen Order. Players can pre-order the game now to receive some cosmetic rewards. The pre-order bonuses are not game-breaking, which is good news for those who want to wait until the reviews are in.
Read on to learn more about the various pre-order bonuses offered.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order bonuses are cosmetic items that won't affect gameplay
The pre-order benefits for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor include three in-game cosmetic items that offer no gameplay advantages. They are:
- The “Hermit” cosmetic
- The “Hermit” Lightsaber set
- The “Combustion” blaster set
- A copy of the base game of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The pre-order bonuses are available for all editions, regardless of the version or platform you're on.
What are the various editions of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor available to pre-order?
There are a total of three editions of the game that players can pre-order at the time of writing. Each version offers the base game and some unique in-game cosmetic items that you can use to customize Cal’s appearance.
The versions include:
1) Standard Edition
The standard edition includes the base game and the three pre-order bonuses mentioned before. These in-game cosmetics are inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.
2) Deluxe Edition
In addition to the content of the standard edition, the deluxe edition includes the following in-game content:
- The “Scoundrel” cosmetic for Cal
- The “Rebel Hero” cosmetic for Cal
- The “Rugged” BD-1 cosmetic skin
- The “BD-Astro” cosmetic skin for BD-1
- A “DL-44” blaster set
- The “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber set
- The “New Hero” cosmetic set for Cal
- The “Galactic Hero” cosmetic set for Cal
These particular in-game cosmetics are inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.
3) Collector’s Edition
In addition to the content of the deluxe edition, this unique and limited-run collector’s edition includes:
- A full-sized Cal Kestis Lightsaber hilt replica. The blade is sold separately.
- A premium magnetic box to hold the Lightsaber hilt.
- A certificate of authenticity.
- Official steelbook cover for the game.
- A physical copy of Jedi Survivor for the PlayStation 5.
This particular edition also features a version for the Xbox Series X, along with a separate digital-only PC version.
The Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Editions cost $69.99, $89.99, and $299.99, respectively. Preloads for the game are currently live.