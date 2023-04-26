Zotac has teamed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to create arguably some of the most quirky-looking RTX 4070 series graphics cards on the market. Currently, the promotion is only available for select 4070 and 4070 Ti models. We don't know yet if the lineup will be later extended to include some higher-end RTX 4080 and 4090 models.

As part of the themed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse bundle, gamers will get a magnetic backplate, a figurine, a tote bag, and decals. The best part about the integration is that one can slap the backplate open to restore the original design of the graphics cards.

The limited edition Zotac x Spider-Man cards will be available from the beginning of May, but we don't have an official release date yet. They will be slightly costlier than the vanilla models. For example, in India, the 4070 Twin Edge OC costs 62,749 INR (about $765). On the other hand, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse bundle for the same will cost 68,699 INR (around $838).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse RTX 4070 cards are cool collectibles for fans

The Spidey-themed Zotac 4070 Ti AMP AIRO graphics card. (Image via Zotac)

Wanting to have powers like Marvel superheroes is common between both adults and kids. According to Zotac, gaming is as close as we can get to having superpowers, and that is what inspired the latest collection of Spider-Man-inspired graphics cards.

The three SKUs currently available as part of the lineup are listed below:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO SPIDER-MAN: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO SPIDER-MAN: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC SPIDER-MAN: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle

The Spidey-themed Zotac 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card. (Image via Zotac)

To spice things up even further, Zotac is organizing a scavenger hunt titled "Search Across the Spider-Verse." Participants will have to traverse the Spider-Verse in search of all the hidden spiders and then assemble the spider team.

The manufacturer has put up a huge prize pool, which includes Spidey-themed RTX 4070 graphics cards and other Zotac x Spider-Man merchandise.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of the year. Miles Morales' story will continue right where the Oscar-winning 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left off. The upcoming film is touted to feature variants of Peter Parker from multiple universes.

