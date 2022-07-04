"He does deserve to be a Marvel superhero"- Chris Hemsworth on Rafael Nadal

Veteran actor Chris Hemsworth recently shared his opinion on Rafael Nadal, stating that the Spaniard deserves to be a Marvel superhero while also depicting his love for Spanish culture.

The Spaniard, who is attempting to win a calendar Slam after his Australian Open and French Open victories, hasn't had the best start to his SW19 campaign with his first two matches lasting four sets apiece. However, he bounced back in the third round with a spectacular straight-sets win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego and advanced to the fourth round, where he will square off against Botic van de Zandschulp.

During a recent interview with a Spanish newspaper called Elmundo, the renowned actor revealed that Nadal is the best fit for a Marvel Superhero, given the Spaniard's spectacular Australian Open win.

The Australian also revealed that his love for Spanish culture comes from his wife, Elsa Pataky, who is a Spanish supermodel, ahead of the release of his new Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Without a doubt, he does deserve to be a Marvel superhero, he is the absolute best superhero," Hemsworth said. "I love the Spanish culture. Of course the food is amazing. I do not hide that my passion for Spain is the responsibility of my wife."

Rafael Nadal made history by winning the 2022 Australian Open with a spectacular win over Daniil Medvedev. Both players were at the top of their game during a thrilling back and forth that lasted about five and a half hours. But it was Nadal who came back from being down two sets to seal a historic triumph, becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams in men's singles.

Rafael Nadal eyes Calendar Slam

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal is eyeing a big goal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships - the Calendar Slam. The 36-year-old had never previously won both the Australian Open and the French Open in the same season and is now on course for a maiden Calendar Slam.

A year ago, his arch-rival Novak Djokovic was on his way to one, having won the first three Majors of the year. However, the Serb's run was cut short in the US Open final at the hands of Daniil Medvedev.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far