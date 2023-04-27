All Plant locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Plants are important in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and you’re going to need a wide variety of seeds. While it will take some time to fill out your garden, it’s worth the investment. When you start the game, Cal Kestis has access to only one plot of land, but, as he finds more seed pods, the ability to grow plants increases proportionately.

As Cal, you can opt for a repetitive process, or you can farm all the seed pods at once and then return to plant them together. Collecting and cultivating them will also unlock one of the trophies in Star Wars Jedi Survivor - Growth Spurt. Ultimately, this will help Cal Kestis populate Koboh with a wide variety of plants in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Here’s what is currently known about all plant locations in the latest Star Wars adventure.

Plant locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor you should know

Regardless of which edition you buy, you have to find and meet Pili Walde during Chapter 4 of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to begin this process. Head to Jedha and travel to the Blustery Mesa section. Since you will travel there anyway as part of the chapter’s story, it’s unlikely that you will miss her.

Speak to her and initiate the planting process. Thereon, you’ll find her on the Cantina’s rooftop. It doesn’t matter which variant of a plant's seed you collect in this Star Wars adventure as long as you find at least one on Koboh. Importantly, you are good to go even with one color variant of each seed. You can, however, farm up as many as you’d like in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The plants can be found all over Koboh. Below is a list of spots in Star Wars Jedi Survivor where you can find them but do note that the pods do not have exclusive locations.

Tuber Maw (Southern Ridge): Head up the hill in this area and then make your way down to the left. You’ll find a barn on your right. The seed is near the red and green silo.

Travel uphill from the Meditation Point and take the Relter to the stone island at the bottom.

Go up the hill from the Meditation Point. When going down the hill on your left, you'll see it near the Relter.

These are found in Harvest Ridge where the massive ground grate is located. You'll find them on the ridges.

Climb the vine at the Rambler's Reach Outpost Meditation Point. On your right, you will see the yellow facade on the cliff side. Head towards it, and you will find the plant along the way. Hunter's Quarry abounds with Pine Fern, so you may find multiple.

After using the orange balloon by the Meditation Point, you will see it on your left upon hitting the ground.

You will find it next to the elevator, by the Meditation Point.

Go through the outpost and beyond the stables towards Swindler's Wash. Run on the wall and get on the ledge. Turn right, and head across the marsh. As soon as you jump back over the gap you came from, you'll see the plant. Swindler's Wash abounds with Goldenlight Moss, so you may find multiple.

This will be very close to the Meditation Point.

This will be very close to the Meditation Point. Crimson Jelly Spire (Devastated Settlement): Drop down the ledge to the left of the Meditation Point to find this pod easily.

You may find these plants in other parts of those particular regions as well. While there are many new features in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the planting aspect is making a return from the previous iteration.

Upon growing all of these plants, returning protagonist Cal Kestis will be able to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Growth Spurt trophy. It’s easier to grab all ten of these and plant them at once instead of constantly traveling to and from the areas.

