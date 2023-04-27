How to unlock the Essence Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s map can be upgraded in several ways, but the Essence Map is the most important. This particular upgrade will reveal essential upgrades on the planetary maps for Cal Kestis, which could allow him to potentially become as powerful as possible. It also depends on how you play, but the ability to find hidden Perks, Perk Slots, and Skill Points is going to be overwhelmingly helpful for players as they go through this Star Wars Soulslike.

Like the other map upgrades, Essence Map will take some time to unlock in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but it might be essential to improve your potential power in this latest action RPG from EA Games. To unlock the Essence Map, here’s what you must do.

How to acquire the Essence Map upgrade in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

While the Treasure Map is an important upgrade in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, perhaps the most useful of these map updates is the Essence Map. After all, Cal Kestis needs as many skill points and perk slots as he can possibly get. This map upgrade will reveal the locations for you, no matter what planet you’re on.

As with the other map upgrades in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will have to progress through a significant chunk of the story first. That said, it’s going to be vital to acquire all of your various collectibles to 100% this game.

You will also need a few travel abilities that are locked behind story progression. This includes powers like Upgraded Ascension Cable and the Air Dash powers. Before tackling this particular upgrade, you need to complete all the Jedi Chambers and unlock the ultimate reward.

Once you’ve done so, use the fast travel ability to Koboh’s Alignment Control Center Meditation Point. Now you’re underground, and you will see 7 monitors connected to one of the Jedi Chambers you’ve already finished. They should all be green upon arrival.

This will give you access to the BD-1 Terminal right next to the Meditation Point, and once you slice it, you’ll upgrade the Essence Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Once you have access to this, all planets’ Perks, Perk Slots, and Skill Point locations will be available to you. This is great if you’re looking for specific powers or simply need more Skill Points for your build.

Thankfully, none of the pre-order bonuses for the game come with important in-game perks. Everything is cosmetic and serves to make Cal Kestis and BD-1 look cooler in the game. The deluxe edition comes with a Lightsaber and Blaster but no perks.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor releases on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

