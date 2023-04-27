As you progress through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can add the Treasure Map function to the game's overall map. It is one of several upgrades for Cal Kestis to help him find important items from world to world. If you want 100% completion of the game, you’re going to need to pick up every useful item you come across. Thus, these upgrades will be key to your overall success in-game.

These upgrades will help you find most of the collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unfortunately, even with a fully upgraded Treasure Map, you won’t see Force Tears, Jedi Chambers, or Fish. It does, however, make many of the items you’re looking for much easier to find throughout the game.

How to upgrade Treasure Map function in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Unless you have abilities like Upgraded Ascension Cable or Air Dash, you won’t be able to unlock the Treasure Map for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This upgrade to Cal Kestis’ gear in the latest Star Wars adventure allows you to find Priorite Shards, Data Discs, and Jedha Scrolls.

You will need to progress through some of the game's story first before dealing with the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Treasure Map upgrade. Once you have access, use the new fast travel to the Anchorite Base Meditation Point on Jedha, and you can get started on this upgrade. Look for Wayfinder’s Tomb on the Holomap in the central area of Arid Flats.

You will need to unlock the tomb to receive this upgrade. Regardless of which version of the game you own, the method is the same. There are three puzzles to solve before this can happen, where you redirect an orb to the top of the rock. You’ll also have to deal with sliding wall pieces. Thankfully, these puzzles are not complex.

Puzzle locations on Anchorite

Path of Restoration: Anchorite Base Meditation Point, then go west

Anchorite Base Meditation Point, then go west Path of Persistence: Anchorite Base Meditation Point, then go east

Anchorite Base Meditation Point, then go east Path of Conviction: Anchorite Base Meditation Point, head north

Solving all three puzzles will also grant you Essences that are worth acquiring in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the tomb open, you’re a step away from the Treasure Map upgrade. As you head down, you will see a BD-1 terminal. Slice it and get the map upgrade. You can now enjoy one of your most important map upgrades to help unlock collectibles in the game.

No matter which planet you’re on in this Star Wars Soulslike, you’ll be able to see the locations of Priorite Shards, Data Discs, and Jedha Scrolls. It will no doubt make things much easier to unlock these items as you progress through the sequel to Cal Kestis's first gaming adventure.

