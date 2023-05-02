Is Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Darth Vader is comparatively the most powerful villain in the entire Star Wars universe and is the most feared person in the galaxy. He appears in every Star Wars game and is considered the only person ever to be defeated in a duel. This makes gamers question whether the master of Telekinesis appears in Star Wars Jedi Survivor after the initial events of the prequel, Jedi Fallen Order.

This article will bring light to whether Darth Vader makes his appearance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Note: The article contains some spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Darth Vader makes his appearance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Unlike the previous Star Wars titles, Darth Vader reappears in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Even though he is available in the game for a limited time, he significantly impacts the latest iteration. After Bode betrays Cal and his crew for the Koboh Abyss Compass, the Empire receives the coordinates of the Light side in the mission to destroy the remaining Jedi Order.

While Cere attempts to recover certain remains from the archives, he arrives to destroy everything. Meanwhile, Merrin revolts against the Empire and restricts them from the archives, stopping them from entering.

Cere clashes against Darth Vader to stop them from causing destruction and deny victory to the Dark Side. While in close combat against the brutal master of Telekinesis, the master, upon defeat, makes Cere unconscious and leaves the archives. Furthermore, Cal comes to the rescue and saves Cere from being injured.

As previously mentioned, the Sith Lord is technically unbeatable, and even during close clashes against equally matched opposition, the Lord of the Sith has always become victorious using his tactics.

Conclusion

Darth Vader appears in every game of the Star Wars franchise and is the most iconic villain ever encountered. Fearlessly and terrorized by the entire galaxy, he is the powerhouse of the Empire. According to the lore, he is still to be beaten and is considered the master of Telekinesis and strategy.

He has the power to destroy an entire army solely and will unlikely be defeated in any of the future games of the franchise. While some Jedi have come close to beating him in a duel, he has always been able to escape while defeating or injuring them during combat.

During the prequel, Anankin had a small cameo that indicated the latest iteration's appearance, and fans were not disappointed. The death of Bode suggests a lot of potential consequences against the Empire and shows the appearance of them and the Sith Lord in the sequel.

