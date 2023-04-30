How to defeat Darth Vader boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Darth Vader is the most iconic villain in the Star Wars universe and is one of the last bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The Sith Lord is not an easy opponent to take down and requires sheer will and precision. Darth Vader is known for being a master of Telekinesis who can use the ability to attack and defend. He can wreck anyone with any slight mistake and is considered one of the toughest storyline boss fights.

This guide will help users with the process of defeating Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Defeating Telekinesis master Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Generally, Cal is the protagonist of the game, and players control him to defeat every other boss. However, due to certain events occurring during the storyline, Cere Junda will take over during this fighting phase. The combat is comparatively tougher due to the limited healing and the single lightsaber available to her.

The steps to take down Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are as follows:

Jump towards him and perform a combo of lightsaber attacks which will take down 20% of his health. Continuously charging will prevent him from getting a chance to attack.

Smash the indicated button to win the crossed duel, which will trigger the cutscene where he will throw you away, taking a third of his health. This will start the second phase of the battle.

After the cutscene is over, avoid his projectile attacks and run away from his unblockable attacks. Run towards him to perform charged attacks against him and immediately fall back.

A significant amount of attacks will force him into a duel with you. Smash the buttons again to snatch a chunk of health.

He will pull you towards him, perfectly parry his three to five combo attacks and land a few attacks during the time frame. This will trigger another cutscene in which Cere will knock down the surroundings indicating the beginning of the third phase of the battle.

After he gets up, he will contain 45% of his health. Vader will pull you towards him. Dodge his attacks and perform a set of attacks between windows.

He will also try to push back and throw projectiles. Dodge it and charge him to get into another duel. Similarly, push the buttons again.

He will pull you towards him and perform a 5 combo attack. Dodge them and continuously throw your lightsaber toward him to trigger the final cutscene and conclude the boss fight.

As usual, Darth Vader is technically unbeatable and will walk away from the arena as soon as Cere turns off her lightsaber. Cere will then lose her balance and fall to the ground while being saved by Cal in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes