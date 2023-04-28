All Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss fights

Star Wars is exclusively known for its villains in both games and movies. Much like every other title in this franchise, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a lot of villains to offer. Every boss is unique and contains unique moves, skill sets, and attack patterns. While the gameplay lasts a little over 20 hours, players will undoubtedly encounter a boss every hour or two.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was one of the anticipated sequels to the 2019 action-adventure title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Although the previous iteration did not receive much appreciation due to its repetitive gameplay and lack of options, the game's developers have added some of those features to make the latest installment much more enjoyable.

Fans will find a few iconic villains from their favorite sci-fi franchise in the game, with well-known characters such as Darth Vader being one of them. This article will list every boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor in their order of appearance.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor contains 14 powerful bosses

While every boss is unique, the game does not go easy on you. The game ensures that you, as a player, will receive a soulslike treatment. You will need to strategize every move before entering each battle for a chance to win, and you'll be required to equip yourself with various upgrades and accessories.

Although some bosses are optional and do not affect the progression of the story, everyone will treat you with the same amount of difficulty along with their exclusive abilities. However, some bosses are generally more powerful than others, and the difficulty will increase with the progression.

The bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are as follows:

K-405 The Ninth Sister Zeik Dagan Gera - First Encounter Skriton AT-ST Tague Louesh Dagan Gera - Second Encounter Rayvis Rick, the Door Technician Dagan Gera - Final Encounter Bode Darth Vader Bode (Final Boss)

This concludes the list of every boss available for a fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is also worth noting that all bosses will give tough competition if the weapons are not properly upgraded to scale against them. Players should also opt to max the skill trees to make combat easier.

Most bosses are linked to the main story, allowing the players to complete the storyline, while others are bounty hunters and side bosses. For achievement hunters, it is a great opportunity to unlock some of the rarest achievements, such as "The Jedi Path," "A Place You Could Call Home," and "The Jedi Survivor." The final achievement is granted to players to achieve every trophy available in the game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been released and is available for purchase and download on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

