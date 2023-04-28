How to customize Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an evolution of the 2019 predecessor from Respawn Entertainment. The latest action-adventure entry in the beloved sci-fi franchise is the biggest and flashiest ever. Protagonist Cal Kestis returns to continue his resistance efforts against the Galactic Empire. With his little robot buddy BD-1 in tow, the duo faces many challenges throughout the journey. Interestingly, Respawn Entertainment allows players to include a dash of personalization regarding their cosmetic look.

There are a handful of options from Cal's attire to BD-1's shell designs. Here's how to do it

Discover various cosmetic options to customize Cal and BD-1 to your liking in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Okami Games @Okami13_ Some examples of the hairstyle and beard customization options for Cal. Some examples of the hairstyle and beard customization options for Cal. https://t.co/gMBv6wDXw8

Starting with Cal, he receives a whole number of options when it comes to customization. Players can change their appearance by bringing up the menu and going to the Customization tab. Here, the following categories are available:

Hair: Players can tweak Cal's hairstyle from a total of 14 options to be unlocked.

Beard: Players can even add facial hair to the hero, with about 13 varieties to find.

Jacket: Outer clothing for Cal can range from none to armor-esque vests. There are 22 options to find.

Shirt: Instead of ponchos from the predecessor, players can now select from a few inner clothing options. There are 12 types,

Pants: Players can don one of 13 total varieties of pants to survive the rugged journey

It should be noted that most Jackets, Shirts, and Pants offer six different color combinations to spice up the variety further. Furthermore, not everything will be unlocked from the get-go. Players must explore the nooks and crannies of each planet they visit in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Often, they may come across chests that will unlock new customization options like Beards and Pants. While some are rewards for exploration, others may be blocked off by a powerful enemy who must be defeated. The same is true for BD-1, the adorable mini-robot accompanying Cal on his adventure.

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has an unadvertised feature: If you press down on the d-pad, Cal will check in with his droid companion, BD-1. This often takes the form of a friendly pet or fistbump Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has an unadvertised feature: If you press down on the d-pad, Cal will check in with his droid companion, BD-1. This often takes the form of a friendly pet or fistbump https://t.co/qp82OyieJa

He also sees an overhaul over the previous game, with many more tweakable parameters this time. Unlike Cal, his customization options are not available via the in-game menu. Instead, players must visit one of the many workbenches dotted around the locations of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Interactive with the workbench will unveil a few options, one of which is BD-1.

His customizable options are split into Components and Materials in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Here are all five changeable options for the former:

Photoreceptors: Refers to the lenses or "eyes" of BD-1

Head: Changes the head design for BD-1

Audio Sensors: Select between different "ears" for BD-1, such as an antenna

Body: Allows customizing BD-1's "torso."

Legs: Pick different bipedal leg designs for the small droid

Note that each category has about a dozen variations to pick from. On top of this, players can also select the Materials to determine the bot's color. There are seven color combinations, each packed in six colors to cycle through. These can be selected for the first three of the four categories:

Primary; Select the main body color

Secondary: Pick the secondary highlights

Accent: Decide colors for BD-1's more minor details

Material: Determines how weathered or glossy the sheen and condition of BD-1's body material appears. Includes the following picks: Pristine, Well-Kept, Worn, Aged, and Ancient

While many customization options for the duo will be unlocked via exploration, others can be purchased from shopkeepers. This is all players need to know about customization for Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The game is available now on PC, PS5, and XSX}S.

