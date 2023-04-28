All Jedi Chamber locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is home to many secrets and discoveries. The latest in Respawn Entertainment's action-adventure offshoot of the iconic sci-fi saga will see players explore various planets and zones. Many of these locations feature ancient dungeons filled with challenges and rewards. These include the Jedi Chambers, which are optional puzzle dungeons in the game.

There are seven Jedi Chambers in the campaign, and each allows players to test different combat and parkour skills. While players will encounter some of them as part of the story's progression, others will be neatly hidden away.

How to find every Jedi Chamber featured in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

It should be noted that all Jedi Chambers are located on the planet of Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Here's how you can get to each of them:

Chamber of Duality: Located in the Ramblers Reach Outpost in Rambler's Reach. This is the very first chamber players will come across during the main mission in Chapter 2. Taking place on Koboh, players will end up in the Smuggler's Tunnel under a Cantina. It is located past the Collapsed Passage.

Chamber of Fortitude: Also in Rambler's Reach, this chamber is in the Southern Ridge area. You can find it on the Water Treatment Works part of the map. Using the newfound Lift Force powers, Open the grate at the center of Southern Reach to get to the Coroded SIlo and jump down to find the chamber.

Chamber of Clarity: Discovered in the Untamed Downs in Rambler's Reach. It is located on top of the mountainous area at the northernmost part of the map. Players will need to use a Mount to propel themselves toward the vines and get to this chamber.

Chamber of Reason: You can find this in the Basalt Rift area of the Forest Array by going downhill past the Rift Passage meditation point and swinging across to the top using the rope. It can also be discovered by a rumor given by the NPC Toa called "Explore the High Republic Chamber in the forest."

Chamber of Connection: Found in the swamps of the Viscid Bog, it is located past the Meditation Point beneath the Gorge Crash Site. Players will have to zip across a zipline and then halfway across onto another to find the entrance to this chamber. It can also be discovered via the rumor "Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Swamp."

Chamber of Detachment: Found in Prospector's Folly in Mountain's Ascent. It is on the platform area inside a waterfall above the place. Here, players will find the Mee fish alongside the NPC called Skoova. If players have not found the eccentric fisherman, he can be found in Chapter 5 after being recruited from the Foothill's Fall in the Prospector's Folly area. Alternatively, the location can be marked on the map if players obtain the rumor "Explore the High Republic Chamber on the Mountain."

Chamber of Ambidexterity: This is situated in the Devastated Settlements area of the Stone Spires. Go to the Grand Chamber meditation point and look left to see a golden cube on a cliff edge. Beneath it is a small entrance. Target the purple laser toward the entrance and use BD-1's Koboh Grinder to burn the vines blocking the entrance. This leads to the final chamber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

