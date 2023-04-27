How to return to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a brand new adventure for returning protagonist Cal Kestis. This sequel takes him and the players to new locations, with one of these being the popular city of Coruscant. Known as the Galactic Empire capital, it is infamous for housing a sprawling web of multi-tiered cityscapes. This is also where Cal will begin his journey in the latest release from Respawn Entertainment. Those familiar with the previous games would be delighted to know that there is much to explore on this Imperial planet.

However, as part of the narrative progression, players will be whisked off to the next planet, Koboh. Those who do not like leaving unfinished business might turn up their noses at this decision. But don't worry, it is possible to return to the city eventually.

Here's how players can return to Coruscant after leaving for the first time in Star Wars Jedi Survivors

While on Coruscant, players will reach a point where they must leave for another planet: the rocky realms of Koboh. This will see them embroiled in another adventure in Star Wars Jedi Survivors. Note that at this point, they will be unable to return to Coruscant.

The only way that lies is ahead. Players must progress through the story until they reach the Sanctuary of Jedha Pilgrim. Without spoiling anything, beating the main mission here will unlock ship travel back to Coruscant.

At this point, players will proceed to Koboh to find the Compass. Upon visiting the Mantis ship, they will receive a prompt that Coruscant is once again available to visit. Players can now pick the city as their destination and visit it. Since there are various collectibles to find and discover, they may want to explore further.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features much larger maps than its predecessor. This includes Coruscant as well. However, it may not be feasible for players to parkour and fight their way across the whole area. This is where fast travel comes in. Players can teleport around each planet. For beginners, here is how to do it.

What is the game about?

Taking place five years after the original, Cal Kesitis is on the run from the Galactic Empire. This thrusts the hero on a journey to seek safe haven alongside his crew and new friends. The gameplay will feel familiar to returning players, as it is another action adventure with challenging combat and a focus on exploration.

Various hostile forces seek to defeat the Jedi Knight, from angry fauna to the Empire's Stormtroopers. As such, players must harness the power of the Force and defeat all that stand before them. In addition to hack & slash combat and parkour platforming, challenging puzzles and boss fights are part of the package.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor releases on April 28, 2023. The game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

