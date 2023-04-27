Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally out on PC and consoles. The latest in EA and Respawn's action-adventure based on the beloved sci-fi saga takes the series to new heights. Boasting a brand new journey full of unprecedented perils, the game puts players back in the boots of protagonist Cal Kestis. However, there are new enemies to fight and locales to see.

Cal visits many new planets as part of his plans to thwart the Galactic Empire. From the wild forests of Koboh to the claustrophobic cityscape of Coruscant, each area differs in many ways.

However, since backtracking is a key element of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it is infeasible for players to run back and forth between areas. After all, many locations feature tough enemies that can be difficult to deal with. Thankfully, this is where fast travel comes in.

How to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To fast travel, players can do so at a Meditation Point. Returning from Fallen Order, these are rest points where players can replenish their health and save progress. They are dotted across the non-linear locations of each planet that is visited. Upon interacting with Meditation Points, players will see a list of options, one of which is fast travel.

Selecting it brings up a map of unlocked Meditation Points for the planet. Select the desired destination from the list on the left to be teleported there. Note that it is not possible for players to travel to undiscovered resting points or those on other planets. Furthermore, players can fast travel to Mantis, the spaceship Cal and his crew travel in. This is because there is a Meditation Point inside the ship.

However, it is not possible to fast travel to any other location, so it is a one-way street. After all, the ship already has a navigation system that will transport the crew between different areas of the galaxy. As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a plot-heavy game, there will be instances and set-pieces where fast travel will not be available until a certain point in the story progression has been achieved.

Fast travel is incredibly useful for journeys across Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's maps. The level design and areas in the game are much bigger than its predecessor, so players will find themselves frequently resorting to this mechanic.

Aside from making traversal easier, it allows players to return to new locations that were previously inaccessible. Many secret areas in the game hide various collectibles and optional challenges for Cal to discover.

What is gameplay like in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

It would not be a stretch to describe it as a combination of Soulslike combat, thanks to a focus on parrying and avoiding enemy blows, with Metroidvania-level design. Players explore non-linear locales using parkour for platforming and the power of the Force to overcome environmental hazards.

However, players will encounter hostile fauna and face the Empire's forces, which is where the reflex-driven hack & slash combat comes in. Enemies can pose a significant threat to careless players, while powerful bosses will test the skills of even seasoned Fallen Order gamers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on April 28, 2023. It is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

