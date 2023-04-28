How to customize Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows players to use one of the coolest weapons in pop culture - lightsabers. Over the last few decades, these light-powered weapons have become the identity of Star Wars, aside from its memorable and widely adored characters.

While the Star Wars movies often represent the color of a lightsaber depending on who wielded it, both Jedi Survivor and Fallen Order allow players to use any color they want.

One of the many returning features that Respawn Entertainment has incorporated into Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the extensive customization of outfits, lightsabers, the Blaster, BD-1, and even Cal Kestis’s character features like hair, beard, etc. This option makes every player’s experience personalized and truly their own.

Let’s take a look at every customization option for the lightsaber weapon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: All customization options for lightsabers

To start customizing your lightsaber, you must first find a workbench. Workbenches can be found at various points all over the map of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While much customization can be done in the game’s menu, the more intricate sections, like swapping out lightsaber components, require the workbench.

The customization options for lightsabers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor offer several different color combinations for each player to try on their lightsaber. You can choose from a selection of purple, orange, blue, green, white, golden, pink, and tons of new ones as well.

Red is one of the best and most popular colors for the lightsaber blade. However, getting the red color for your lightsaber blade has a different requirement - players must finish the main story and beat the final boss to obtain it.

Another great feature that can be identified by changing the color of the lightsaber blade is that the sound of the weapon changes with each color. Players can try this out by swinging their lightsaber around as they fight some of the most formidable bosses in the franchise.

There are two other categories for lightsaber customization, with the first one being components and the other one being materials. Under components, you can swap out nine different sections of your lightsaber, like the grip, pommel, switch, vents, emitters, and more, with each component having 17 different options to choose from. While most of the components have been carried over from Jedi Fallen Order, components like vents and pommels are brand new to the franchise.

The materials section contains paint, accents, and even metals from which the lightsaber can be designed. In fact, you can even change the condition of the lightsaber by making it look worn down, aged, and ancient, or use the “polish” feature to make it look like it's in tip-top condition.

